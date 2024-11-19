mobile app bar

Will Victor Wembanyama Play Tonight vs Thunder? Spurs Injury Report for 19th November Contest

Sameen Nawathe
Published

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center.

Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama had a mediocre start to the season and fans were worried if the curse of the dreaded sophomore slump had come to claim another victim. However, he dispelled any suspicions of a falloff after erupting for 50 points in 26 minutes against the Washington Wizards.

At 6-8, the Spurs aren’t exactly playoff contenders, but they’re much better than they were around this time last season. Wemby’s development is the major contributing factor to their improvement.

Unfortunately for San Antonio fans, Wembanyama’s status leading up to the game against Oklahoma is disappointing. The 7ft 3″ youngster is marked doubtful in the official injury report and is expected to miss his second game in a row.

He is dealing with a contusion to his right knee. He was hurt during the Lakers game after a collision with forward Anthony Davis. The Spurs downgraded his status at the last minute, meaning they are likely not to rush Wembanyama back from this knee injury.

Since they are facing an OKC side without any established centers because both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are dealing with injuries, it looks like they trust backup centers Zach Collins and Sandro Mamukelashvili to hold the fort down. The duo performed admirably last time out, combining for 34 points in their loss to the Mavericks.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report (Nov 19th)

The Spurs have a mostly healthy squad compared to their opponents, and only Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan are the significant absentees for them.

Spurs Injury Report (Nov 19th, 2024) 
David Duke Jr.OUTG-League  – Two Way 
Harrison Ingram OUTG-League  – Two Way
Riley Minix OUTG-League  – Two Way
Jeremy Sochan OUT Injury/Illness – Left Thumb; Proximal
Phalanx Surgery 
Victor Wembanyama Doubtful Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Contusion

At 11-3, OKC has the clear upper hand in this matchup, and even despite their long list of injuries, they will likely come away victors. Even with Chris Paul’s addition, Wembanyama’s absence is too big a hole for Spurs to overcome Shai-Gilgeous Alexander led Thunder.

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches. Join him as he delves into the dynamic and captivating realm of the NBA.

