“William Rondo heckling Russell Westbrook at every game at the Staples Center”: Rajon Rondo reportedly being courted by LeBron James’ Lakers after Grizzlies waiver

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook may be headed for a rather awkward union as LeBron James’ teammates for these Lakers.

Rondo was a crucial member of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship run at the Disney World Bubble. There were various points in the playoffs when Rondo was responsible for the Lakers going on game-altering runs.

His golden run in the playoffs enabled him to negotiate a 2-year deal for the mid-level exception with Atlanta. Rondo stayed with the Hawks for half a season before being traded to the LA Clippers.

The Clippers, who already had Patrick Beverley and Reggie Jackson in their guard rotation, couldn’t find him consistent minutes. Rondo was given a few minutes early in their series against the Mavs and the Jazz.

Also Read – Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United is like Michael Jordan returning to Chicago Bulls. Michael Wilbon can barely contain his excitement over 5-time Ballon D’Or winner’s move

But his clear inability to keep up with fast guards and bigger wings like Luka made him a liability on the floor. And thus, Ty Lue pulled him from the rotation entirely against the Phoenix Suns in the Conference Finals.

Rajon was traded to the Grizzlies along with Patrick Beverley by the Clippers this summer. While PatBev was moved on to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rondo negotiated a buyout with Memphis.

Rajon Rondo reportedly being courted by LeBron James’ Lakers after Grizzlies waiver

NBA Twitter is abuzz with reports that the Lakers are interested in adding Rondo to their roster again. This would mark the second bench veteran the Lakers are reintroducing to their setup from their 2020 team after Dwight.

The presence of Russell Westbrook on the Lakers’ roster is prompting some memes in response to this rumor.

William Rondo heckling Westbrook every game at Staples — honi (@HoniAhm) August 28, 2021

Clippers traded LouWill + two 2nd rd picks for Rondo 5 months ago (7.5M contract) Lakers just got him for free on min$ — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) August 28, 2021

Also Read – Kobe Bryant Had ‘Stone-Faced’ Message For His Jeremy Lin And His Lakers Teammates In The 2015 NBA Season

100 percent repeat of this! pic.twitter.com/qXaigMMYEx — Kevin Winter (@KevinPWinter) August 28, 2021

LeBron/AD/Melo/Westbrook/Dwight/Rondo Best reality show in all of sports — John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) August 28, 2021

No matter what team you support, you can’t deny that the Lakers are bigger draws than everyone else this year. The addition of veterans like Carmelo Anthony, Westbrook, Dwight and possibly Rondo next is a must-watch.