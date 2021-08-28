“Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United is like Michael Jordan returning to Chicago Bulls”: Michael Wilbon can barely contain his excitement over 5-time Ballon D’Or winner’s move

Michael Wilbon might be an American, but even he understands the gravity of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United.

Cristiano is the prodigal son whom Sir Alex Ferguson let go from Old Trafford to Madrid, against his wishes. We’ve been hearing rumors about CR7 making his way back to the Premier League for damn near 10 years now.

But it has finally happened – the man who’s conquered Europe 5 times in his career, and 4 times in the span of 5 years, is now back to the scene where he won his first Ballon D’Or.

Also Read – “LeBron James and Bronny, think you can handle this heat?”: Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal challenges the King and Dwyane Wade in a father-son 2v2

One of the great draws about Cristiano’s playing style at Manchester United was just how spectator-friendly it was. Young CR7 would pull out delightful flicks, stepovers and feints galore as he galloped down the opposition’s flanks.

We’ll probably see him in his no. 9 avatar at this point in his career at Old Trafford. But make no mistake – Ronaldo is arguably even better today than he was when he left United as a 24-year-old.

“Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Man United is like Michael Jordan returning to Chicago Bulls”: Michael Wilbon

The entire sporting world has been rocking with this sensational news for over the last 24 hours. The shockwaves of this landmark move are still being felt, even by athletes across the NBA.

Michael Wilbon might not be a soccer fan, but even the ESPN veteran has been drawn to the hype. He took to Pardon The Interruption yesterday to express his pleasant surprise at this earth-shattering piece of news.

Also Read – “Jusuf Nurkic talks a lot of sh*t for being a**”: When Ben Simmons had a heated back and forth with Damian Lillard’s teammate in a Sixers loss to the Blazers

Much like Michael Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo is a name that transcends the sport that he plays. This man has got the world’s largest online fanbase and following.

At the age of 36, his best years might be behind him. But count Cristiano out at your own peril.