Basketball

“Wilt Chamberlain couldn’t average 50 points game again; once in a lifetime season”: Bill Russell believed the Lakers legend wouldn’t be able to sustain his otherworldly scoring

“Wilt Chamberlain couldn’t average 50 points game again; once in a lifetime season”: Bill Russell believed the Lakers legend wouldn’t be able to sustain his otherworldly scoring
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“In James Harden and Joel Embiid, I’m looking at Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: Kendrick Perkins draws comparisons between the legendary Lakers duo and the newly paired Philly stars
Next Article
"Allen Iverson sealed the deal for producing 'The Last Dance' on LeBron James and the Cavs' parade day!": How Michael Jordan was swayed to allow production of the ESPN docu-series by Iverson's producer
NBA Latest Post
"Allen Iverson sealed the deal for producing 'The Last Dance' on LeBron James and the Cavs' parade day!": How Michael Jordan was swayed to allow production of the ESPN docu-series by Iverson's producer
“Allen Iverson sealed the deal for producing ‘The Last Dance’ on LeBron James and the Cavs’ parade day!”: How Michael Jordan was swayed to allow production of the ESPN docu-series by Iverson’s producer

Michael Jordan took 18 years before allowing anyone to use his ’97-98 footage, with Allen…