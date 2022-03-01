“LeBron James always needs an excuse”: NBA Analyst Skip Bayless says the King is now using Rob Pelinka as a scapegoat for the Lakers’ continued struggles

Skip Bayless may be a hater but he’s not wrong about LeBron James making excuses and finding scapegoats this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a disastrous season. A team with 2 players from NBA Top 75 and two league MVPs is struggling to make the playoffs. The offseason moves are hurting them more than ever right now.

Although Rob Pelinka has the’ General Manager’ title, LeBron James clearly makes all the decisions. The King’s tendency to assume complete control of every franchise he’s been a part of is public information now. While Pat Riley did not let him have his way with Miami Heat, the Cavaliers and the Lakers did.

As a result, the Cavaliers bore the brunt for 3 years after LeBron’s departure and the Lakers are on a similar path.

Skip Bayless calls LeBron James the All-Time Greatest Master Media Manipulator

As questionable as Skip Bayless is as an analyst, he is spot on with the LeBron James-Rob Pelinka situation. The 4x MVP always has the final say in trades and off-season moves. His basketball IQ on the court is unparalleled but off the court, he’s made several mistakes these past few seasons.

Trading Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball without giving them an opportunity to grow, acquiring Russell Westbrook and Carmelo just to name a few.

“The GOAT” always needs an excuse, a finger to point. LeBron James is now scapegoating Rob Pelinka for the problems HE created. More from @SkipBaylessShow:pic.twitter.com/JByxzFzj61 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 28, 2022

Skip Bayless tries to present an interesting explanation for LeBron’s moves,

“LeBron wanted to help his GOAT case by saying, “look what I did ladies and gentlemen, I won with Russell Westbrook. I did something nobody could do” and I knew that wouldn’t work.”

Skip adds, “The phony GOAT, as I like to call him, just managed to scapegoat Lakers GM Rob Pelinka for not fixing the problem that LeBron himself created in the first place.”

It might seem far-fetched but there’s a good chance that LBJ thought about this. Reports have emerged claiming that he is trying to get Rob Pelinka replaced. But that’s not going to change anything as LeBron is the true GM of the LA Lakers.

And when it comes to taking accountability for the decisions he made, LeBron blames injuries and the Covid-19 outbreak instead. His chances of winning a ring with this Lakers squad are faint, at least in the coming years.

