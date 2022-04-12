Basketball

“Wilt Chamberlain made 20 out of 25 free throws from half-court”: Basketball historian reminisces over the Lakers giant pioneering shooting from range

“Wilt Chamberlain made 20 out of 25 free throws from half-court": Basketball historian reminisces over the Lakers giant pioneering shooting from range
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Ronda doesn't get enough credit" - Chael Sonnen praises Ronda Rousey for her remarkable transition from UFC to WWE stardom
Next Article
"LeBron James wants Mark Jackson to coach the Lakers, who said this about Savannah James!": Twitter pulls out receipts of the former Warriors coach being flagrant on-air as the rumour mills churn
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James wants Mark Jackson to coach the Lakers, who said this about Savannah James!”: Twitter pulls out receipts of the former Warriors coach being flagrant on-air as the rumour mills churn

LeBron James just wrapped his exit interview yesterday and the rumor mills are already churning,…