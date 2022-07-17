“Wilt Chamberlain, me and Michael Jordan!”: When 6’5″ Kobe Bryant named himself in his list of greatest players while dominating James Harden in the Drew League

In 2011, Kobe Bryant participated in the Drew League. He performed so well, that he put himself alongside Wilt and Michael Jordan!

Kobe Bryant is by far one of the greatest players of all time. The Black Mamba had a storied career in the NBA, playing a total of 20 seasons in the league.

By the end of his career, Kobe had amazing career averages of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

His greatness is further solidified by his superb resume. He is a five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, a regular season MVP, an 18-time All-Star, and even made 15 All-NBA Teams!

However, despite having all these accomplishments, Kobe only put himself amongst the greats after he destroyed a young James Harden in a Drew League game in 2011.

Kobe Bryant put himself on his all-time list as he lit up the Drew League in 2011 against a young James Harden

The NBA faced a lockout in 2011, as players decided to take their talents outside of the league. This was due to a dispute surrounding the division of the NBA’s basketball-related income and more.

One player who was spotted playing his basketball elsewhere was Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba was taking the fight to a young James Harden and Demar DeRozan in the Drew League.

In fact, Kobe played so well that he put his name alongside Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain as part of his GOAT list!

It truly was an amazing time in basketball history. Even more so, considering Kobe ‘Bean’ was balling out at a regular Drew League game.

