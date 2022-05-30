“Wilt Chamberlain once spat on a dude and told him it’s raining!”: Kareem Abdul Jabbar recounts a story of how the Lakers legend never held back  

We have all heard stories or more like mythical tales about Wilt Chamberlain. This one comes straight from the mouth of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul Jabbar was fortunate enough to have experienced the company of the man, the myth, the legend, Wilt Chamberlain. Quite literally, the eponymous legend of the NBA, Wilt had some of the wildest stories during his heyday.

From the 100-point game, which quite frankly can never be touched; to Arnold Schwarznegger claiming he could bench press 500 pounds, the legends are endless. Wilt’s stories seem less like stories and more like fairy tales at this point.

So, when we get to hear about one of these infamous stories straight from the mouth of a person who witnessed it, we have no choice but to believe it.

To add to the credibility of the story, it was none other than Kareem Abdul Jabbar who happened to be present when this incident took place.

Wilt Chamberlain would spit on people if they mocked his height!

Yes, so evidently that’s a thing. The Big Dipper would simply spit on people if they mocked him about his height. Kareem did not know about this but was about to find out firsthand.

In an incident narrated by Kareem himself, where he and Wilt were on an elevator together. A man approached Wilt and asked in bewilderment “oh wow! how’s the weather up there!”

Chamberlain spat on the dude and proclaimed “It’s raining!”. Kareem thought to himself “Oh My God! What is all this about!”

And it just goes to show that this dude did not care about people and knew his stature. He also did not take sarcasm and mockery lightly.

