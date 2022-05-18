“Wilt Chamberlain averaged 3.8 women and 24.6 rebounds in the Finals”: Kevin Love pokes fun at Warriors Legends’ NBA stat line

Wilt Chamberlain was a monster during his career, and as Kevin Love found, he was a monster beyond the game of basketball.

Wilt’s career was defined by dominance. There was simply no NBA player in the same league as him when he played for the Warriors back in the day.

Of course, everyone is well aware of his untouchable record of 100 points in a single game, and everyone also knows about his monstrous season when he averaged 50.4 points per game and 25.7 rebounds per game, yet another untouchable mark.

However, Wilt’s dominance also came with the tagline that he was an ’empty stats’ player as he hadn’t won a championship despite putting those ridiculous scoring numbers. People labeled his style of play selfish, and it wasn’t until he joined Philadelphia, changed his style of play, and won a ring that he lost that label. He would of course win another with the Lakers in 1972.

On this date in 1962: Wilt Chamberlain. 100. pic.twitter.com/yqkTqyUc68 — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) March 2, 2021

He was, however, notorious for another reason.

Also Read: “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won’t even look at me when the Lakers play Bucks”: Wilt Chamberlain was livid at ‘Kap’ for his attitude towards their differing politics

Kevin Love pokes fun at Wilt Chamberlain for putting up ridiculous stats during NBA Finals

Whenever Wilt played, he was a dominant force on the court. His scoring is what he’s most remembered for, but people shouldn’t forget that Wilt averaged 22.9 rebounds per game for his career.

He finished his career as the all-time leader in rebounds per game in the Finals as well, finishing with 24.6 rebounds per game in the Finals. StatMuse Tweeted this fact out, and Kevin Love made sure to add some of his own banter in there.

Of his 20 thousand – how many did Wilt sleep with during these finals…? — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 17, 2022

That led to this Tweet by StatMuse:

It’s a really funny stat, and it’s crazy that StatMuse actually Tweeted it out. However, it does point to another thing that Wilt was famous for in his career.

Wilt really liked women, according to himself, and that’s why he doesn’t consider this fact to be that absurd. He reported that he had slept with over 20,000 women across his lifetime, something he wrote about in his book A View From Above. In his words, “I was just laying it out there for people who were curious. I was just doing what was natural—chasing good-looking ladies, whoever they were and wherever they were.”

And well there you have it, that’s the context behind Kevin Love’s hilarious Tweet which somehow ended becoming an official stat on StatMuse.

Also Read: “Move aside Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler is the best player left in the Playoffs!”: Skip Bayless praises Heat star as he dropped 41 to beat the Celtics in Game 1