“Wilt Chamberlain, the only player to have a 1 point game AND a 100 point game!”: The Big Dipper holds one of the most awkward NBA records of all time

Wilt Chamberlain was everything a player wants to be – tall, athletic, and dominant beyond comparison

When a player like Wilt Chamberlain decides to get going, few in this world can stop them. Bill Russell, Nate Thurmond, and maybe Meadowlark Lemon. As someone who had a 50 inch vertical and could bench 350 pounds easily, Wilt was a player who could toy with the opposition without breaking a sweat.

Wilt played his best years with Philadelphia/San Francisco but had the most team success with the Lakers. He had the 100 point game with the Warriors, and he also had one record that only he holds. To date, there has only been 1 one point double-double, and it is the Big Dipper that holds it.

A player who scored with such free will does not go with one point a whole game by accident. Wilt decided to hold himself back, and it was by choice. Record books had to be rewritten constantly when Chamberlain played, for he was just that dominant. His presence made the opposition cower with fear and he knew it. If he wanted to, he could annihilate you.

Wilt Chamberlain holds records that are a permutation of all the records possible – dream it and his name will be in the running for sure

There is a whole Wikipedia page dedicated to the man’s incredible 100 point game – such was his impact. Every record has his name in the top 10, and for good measure. Bar the assist record because the big man was never known for his passing.

But that one facet of his game did not take a backseat on days such as the double-double record, where he wanted the world to see that he could be a 7 foot Magic Johnson if he wanted to. The one year he played with the Harlem Globetrotters was put to good use because he picked up a few good tricks from them.

The man did not have crazy team success as Bill Russell did, but he was one of the best individual performers the game has seen. Put him in today’s era, and he’ll be catching lobs from all places. Imagine him and LeBron James playing together – they would be a cheat code, in all fairness.

