“Wilt Chamberlain was head and shoulders above the rest of the league” : The Big Dipper’s rookie year PPG was higher than Michael Jordan’s highest scoring season

Wilt Chamberlain was a man whose talents were inexplainable – He was superhuman and that is the only possible explanation.

How many points does one expect a rookie to score? 5? 10? 20? How many do you expect a league veteran who’s in the form of his life to score? 15? 20? 30? Michael Jordan in his best-ever season scored 37.1 points and that was viewed as one of the best seasons, ever. LeBron James at 37 is scoring 30 points a game and people are stunned. Wilt Chamberlain amassed these stats without even breaking a sweat.

The man who played for the Harlem Globe Trotters before playing in the league scored a mind-numbing 37.6 points a game in his rookie season. One can be forgiven for reading that number twice because that is just unbelievable. But the best part is, this wasn’t even his highest PPG. To do what he did as soon as he entered the league is something that will never happen again.

Many people have had to max out all their stats on NBA 2K to break Chamberlain’s 50.4 ppg, and that’s saying something. To put into context, an average player would have to play 3 and a something full seasons to do what he managed to do in one. And he did not even play 82 games that year.

For many, Michael Jordan is the greatest offensive threat, but for Wilt to average this much without the existence on a 3-point shot is insanity.

Wilt Chamberlain and his legend is doubted by many – some say they are just stories, but the fact remains that he’s the man who put everyone in disbelief

Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlain has been the focal point of discussion ever since he stepped foot into the league. The old-timers view him as a demi-god, the young’uns think of him as a deified player who was born in the wrong era. In the world of handlebar mustaches and converse sneakers, Wilt was someone who could play ball.

Not that the others couldn’t – it was just a case of him being so supremely athletic, anything he did felt like an over-exaggeration since the competition around him was levels below him.

There were a few odd people who burst into the scene who could maybe challenge Wilt, but that’s still calling an Orca a killer whale. It’s nowhere close to the actual mammal’s size, and sheer presence.

Whatever said and done, the Big Dipper got tongues wagging. Whether it be in his favor or not didn’t matter. People were either shocked to see what he could do or turned a blind eye to him because they refused to believe what they couldn’t see with their own two eyes.

Video camera tech wasn’t all that great in the 50s and 60s, so calling any achievement the best in the world could have no proof. This generation demands all possible excerpts of unassailable proof before even beginning to accept the fact.

