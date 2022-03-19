Basketball

“Wilt Chamberlain was head and shoulders above the rest of the league” : The Big Dipper’s rookie year PPG was higher than Michael Jordan’s highest scoring season

"Wilt Chamberlain was head and shoulders above the rest of the league" : The Big Dipper's rookie year PPG was higher than Michael Jordan's highest scoring season
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"To be even fighting for the pole position today" - Carlos Sainz pleasantly surprised with Bahrain GP P3; rues missing out on pole to Charles Leclerc
Next Article
"I'll go a bit crazy I feel": Shreyas Iyer expresses excitement on prospect of meeting KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan ahead of IPL 2022
NBA Latest Post
"Wilt Chamberlain was head and shoulders above the rest of the league" : The Big Dipper's rookie year PPG was higher than Michael Jordan's highest scoring season
“Wilt Chamberlain was head and shoulders above the rest of the league” : The Big Dipper’s rookie year PPG was higher than Michael Jordan’s highest scoring season

Wilt Chamberlain was a man whose talents were inexplainable – He was superhuman and that…