“Joel Embiid is on the verge of breaking decades-old NBA records”: Sixers MVP frontrunner can break Shaquille O’Neal, Moses Malone, and Bob McAdoo’s records this season

Joel Embiid is having the form of his life this season, the 76ers big man is breaking several records to go down in history as one of the bests ever.

The start to the weekend had a remarkable night of action in the NBA as the Philadelphia 76ers took on a red-hot Dallas Mavericks inside the Wells Fargo Center.

Luka Doncic and Co were on an 8-1 run in their last 9 games and were looking for their 4th straight road victory on Friday. But they got disappointment as the Sixers MVP candidate stood in their way.

Joel Embiid, who is averaging well over 32 points in his last 6 games, was up for the challenge from the 5th best team in the West. He put up an outstanding performance of 32 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, and a block in just over 33 minutes of action.

This was his 4th straight 30-point game, bringing the Cameroonian’s average at 30 points in 57 games played this campaign, making him the scoring leader at the moment.

Joel Embiid leads the league with 30.0 PPG. If he keeps that up, he would be: The first big man since Shaq in to lead the league in scoring. The first center to average 30 points in a season since Moses Malone. pic.twitter.com/5w4ni3kG8o — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 19, 2022

Joel Embiid might break many scoring records set by legendary Big Men decades ago

The Sixers big man is on the verge of breaking multiple decades-old NBA records if he goes on to be the scoring leader while maintaining the 30-point average with 13-games to go in the season for Philly. Thanks to a Reddit user for laying it out.