“Andrew Wiggins is playing like how Jaylen Brown should be!”: Bill Simmons livid as his Celtics underperform yet again in Game 5 to Warriors as they take a commanding 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

Andrew Wiggins scored 26 points as the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday to move within one win of a 7th NBA title.

Former no. 1 overall pick, Andrew Wiggins, has long been criticized for not living up to his full potential. However, he was critical in the Warriors seizing a 3-2 series lead in this year’s NBA Finals.

Wiggins took command to lead a balanced Golden State offensive performance that puts the Warriors up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

🗣 LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK@googlecloud || Player of the Game pic.twitter.com/9yZwiFLlF6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 14, 2022

The Golden State Warriors will head to the TD Garden with the hopes of sealing the series.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer hailed Andrew Wiggins’ finest career performance, which appears to have turned the tide in Golden State’s favor.

Bill Simmons believes Wiggins is performing like the player he expected Jaylen Brown to be heading into the playoffs

The all-around excellence of Andrew Wiggins helped disrupt the Celtics while ably compensating for Curry’s below-par production in game 5. Wiggins gave the Warriors a 15-point advantage with roughly two minutes remaining.

Andrew Wiggins delivered the biggest game yet in his eight-year career with 26 points and 13 rebounds, and the Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94 for a 3-2 NBA Finals lead. by @janiemccap https://t.co/ff2hPvwKvu — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 14, 2022

Wiggins had 17 points and 16 rebounds in game 4 and 26 points and 13 rebounds in game 5. He was perhaps the best player on the court.

According to Bill Simmons, the Warriors star has assumed the role that Jaylen Brown was expected to play for the Boston Celtics. Wiggins has been instrumental for the Warriors on both ends of the floor.

Never forget, in the biggest game of the season, Andrew Wiggins showed up. — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) June 11, 2022

He has been excellent on defense throughout the playoffs. Wiggins’ rebounding has been a major issue for the Celtics, who have struggled to get offensive rebounds.

With Curry having a bad game and Klay Thompson still finding his way, The Maple Jordan has stepped up to help the Warriors.

