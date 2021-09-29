“Ben Simmons is willing to sit out the whole year if needed!”: Tenured NBA Insider reveals the 76ers star’s updated plans about his stay in Philadelphia

NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne gives a shocking new update on the Ben Simmons offseason fiasco with the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons, man. What is there left to say on the matter, really?

For those that don’t know, Ben Simmons was absolutely abysmal during these past playoffs. It got to the point that he was too scared to go for an open layup, and instead made his teammate take a contested shot.

After seeing such an abysmal performance, Doc Rivers publicly chose to criticize Simmons, which frankly, kickstarted everything here.

Since then, the player has vowed to never play another second as a 76er and has decided not to report back to the franchise until he is traded.

There have been several attempts by the team to contact the player, but so far, they have been to no avail. And we don’t think the most recent update on the situation is going to serve as any more encouraging either.

Let’s get into it.

“Would he sit all year?”: Ramona Shelburne reveals Ben Simmons’s future plans with the 76ers

Until now, many in the NBA community (us included) have perhaps been undermining this whole situation, thinking ‘how long could he possibly decide not to play for?’

Well, it seems Ramona Shelburne may have given us our answer. Take a look at the tweet below.

Ben Simmons is willing to sit the whole season if Philly doesn’t move him, per @ramonashelburne “When you talk to people close to Ben, I say, ‘Okay, worst-case scenario it takes all year. Would he sit all year?’ And the answer right now is: ‘Yes.’” (Via ESPN | h/t HoopsHype) pic.twitter.com/GFC3XVtZvu — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 29, 2021

Yep. A whole year, if needed. And that is just the surface of it.

We don’t even know if the man is willing to wait out an even longer time, just for the sake of never pulling on a Philadelphia jersey again.

Let’s just say things aren’t looking as good for the 76ers as we initially thought.

