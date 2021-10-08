“Winning a championship in Charlotte is on my bucket list”: Michael Jordan states his heart’s deepest desire in throwback interview

Michael Jordan bought a minority stake in the Charlotte Bobcats in the year 2006. 15 years into his tenure, the team is yet to make a playoff run.

Since his second retirement from basketball from the Bulls in 1999, Jordan has been interested in running a team. He was appointed as the General Manager for the Washington Wizards – a role where he didn’t ever feel like a good fit.

His impatience with the young prospects on the team and his 2-season return as a player put paid to his time as a front office member in the Capitol city. Despite his illustrious basketball CV, even Michael Jordan could not survive the company’s performance review.

It was then that he sought to transition into a role that held real, lasting power in the NBA. He consolidated his financial resources and launched a bid for a team in his home state of North Carolina.

His eventual takeover of the Charlotte Bobcats also coincided with some highly questionable front office decisions. The team selected Adam Morrisson with the 3rd pick in the 2006 Draft. Many attributed this pick to Jordan’s bias towards UNC products.

These decisions notwithstanding, Jordan retains a competitive fire in him to find success as an owner.

“Winning a championship in Charlotte is on my bucket list”: Michael Jordan

The Tar Heels product has wanted to bring sporting success to his home state for a long time. His competitive streak became apparent when asked about things on his bucket list in an interview with Cigar Aficionado:

“Winning a championship in and with Charlotte. That to me is huge, because I think the city deserves it, it’s gone through a lot.”

“Me personally, like any father, I would just want to see my kids successful. I’ve endured, or I’ve experienced some good things, and I don’t need anything else to suffice my life.”

It really would be a landmark moment in North Carolina sporting history if their greatest sporting product were able to product a home championship through a team he’s personally grown.