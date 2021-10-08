“Trae Young, do your thing man, that playoff was stupid”: Magic Johnson showing his love for Atlanta Hawks star behind the scenes of NBA 75th Anniversary video

NBA players recently got together to celebrate 75 years of NBA and Magic Johnson was looking excited to see Trae Young.

A short film, “NBA lane” in which many NBA legends appeared along with the current stars. Among them were the Lakers legend, Magic Johnson, and Atlanta Hawks’ sensation, Trae Young.

Trae has been admired around the league since his debut season by fans and experts likewise. But everyone’s jaw still dropped watching Trae and other young Hawks cruise through to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Magic Johnson was all praises for Trae Young in the NBA event

While shooting the advertisement, Trae Young was found surprised to see the game’s biggest icon giving him a shout-out.

Man.. Can’t even describe the feeling🤍🙏🏽 #NBA75 #MoreWorkToDo https://t.co/1MSlBIa1Wp

— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 8, 2021

At 23, already one of the best scorers in the league, Trae helped Atlanta finish 5th behind the New York Knicks, whom they’d beat in the 1st round of playoffs comprehensively.

They then played the top seed Philadelphia 76ers, being huge underdogs, beat Philly 4-3. Trae averaged 29 points & 10 assists in these two series.

Hawks would then face future champions Milwaukee Bucks who had just beaten KD and the Nets in the EC Finals. Again, being counted down, they went 1 up, courtesy-“Ice Trae” having a 48-point game. In Game 3, unfortunately, he got his ankle sprained by stepping on referee’s shoes.

Trae averaged close to 29 points, 10 assists, 3 rebounds, and a steal throughout the playoffs. It was “stupid” for a 23-year-old to shimmy his way through to the EC Finals taking Hawks beyond 2nd round for the first time in 53 years.

Who knows they could’ve upset the Bucks to go through to the Finals and Young’s Hawks were confident they would’ve won it all if they went past the Greek Freak and the Bucks.

The last two playoffs have been full of promise for the future of the NBA, where young stars mesmerized and shocked everyone by their playoff maturity.