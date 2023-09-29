“Wish Anthony Edwards Could Be My Agent!”: Months After Signing $260,000,000 Extension, 22 Y/O Timberwolves’ Star Gets a ‘New Role’

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards has continued his impressive development over recent months. Apart from being one of the best young players in the league, ANT is also a wholesome teammate and was seen hyping up Jaden McDaniels during a recent press conference, according to Bally Sports North. Edwards was seen supporting and hyping up his teammate just months after he himself signed a whopping $260,000,000, 4-year deal with the Timberwolves.

The contract means that he will earn a career-high of over $46 million in the 2028-29 NBA season. Furthermore, ANT’s rookie max extension means that he will have to fulfill certain criteria in order to earn the entire $260,000,000 amount. Along with LaMelo Ball who signed a similar contract with the Hornets, ANT will end up losing around $54.1 million if he fails to fulfill the criteria, something which was done in response to Derrick Rose’s injury troubles after signing a max contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Anthony Edwards hypes Jaden McDaniels just months after signing $260 million contract

The 23-year-old Jaden McDaniels has continued his progress in the NBA since joining as the 28th overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft. He obviously did not have the kind of expectations placed on him that ANT had to suffer from, being the number 1 pick of the 2020 draft.

Regardless, speaking at a recent press conference, Edwards claimed that his team would not be the same without the presence of McDaniels. ANT claimed that McDaniels was the most important player on the team despite only earning around $4 million a season:

“Jaden is the most important person on the team, for sure, because he has the most potential. I think the world knows we wouldn’t be the Minnesota Timberwolves without Jaden McDaniels. So yeah, I’m looking forward to him having a phenomenal season.”

Jaden McDaniels, who was also part of the same press conference, had a wholesome response for his teammate. He said that both of them wanted what was the best for each other, and claimed Edwards should have been his agent, considering the kind of praise he offered:

“Wish Ant [Anthony Edwards] could be my agent. He is the ultimate hyp-man. Ant and I both want to see each other succeed.”

Proceeding to hype up his teammate for the upcoming season, there is little doubt that the two youngsters are close to each other. Joining the Timberwolves within a year of each other, the two have continued to improve in recent seasons and will be hoping to have a successful campaign. ANT, who is himself expected to further his development, expects a big season from his 23-year-old teammate as well.

The Antman has big hopes for Karl Anthony-Towns

There is little doubt that Timberwolves’ fans will be looking forward to the upcoming campaign. With a fit and firing Edwards to boot, the franchise has multiple young and experienced stars.

Apart from McDaniels and Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Karl Anthony-Towns, and a talented supporting cast means that fans have plenty to look forward to. The same seems to be true for Anthony Edwards.

Apart from hyping McDaniels, he also hyped up KAT recently. ANT claimed that KAT was one of the best players in the league, and expects him to have a monster season. He claimed to love playing with Towns and is looking forward to the overall experience excitedly.