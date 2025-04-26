Anthony Edwards Given a New Nickname as Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe Discuss Wolves’ 116–104 Win Over Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves took Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers last night 116-104. The game was close until the Wolves went on a deciding run in the final minutes of the fourth. It wasn’t Anthony Edwards, as one might expect, but Jaden McDaniels whose performance defined the matchup, as he set a Timberwolves playoff franchise record with 24 points in the paint en route to a 30-point game. Julius Randle was also incredible, beating the “playoff choker” label he’s been branded with.

Edwards was excellent in his own right with 29 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists but was certainly not the focus of the game. Ant has an increasingly impressive playoff resume after last year’s run saw him sweep Kevin Durant and Devin Booker before sneaking past Nikola Jokić. Now on the verge of a pivotal Game 4 in Minnesota, Ant could add to that list.

The two things Edwards lacks, however, are good judgement and a cool nickname. “Ant” is perhaps the most uncreative moniker the world has seen since we started calling Kevin Durant KD and Anthony Davis AD. (Seriously, that’s just their initials.) But Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is trying to change that.

“Ant, I’m changing his name: Anthony ‘Amazon’ Edwards because he’s delivering every time. He come into the party, and he on time every time,” said Ochocinco on the Nightcap podcast. Johnson, who named himself after his jersey number, based Edwards’ new nickname on the uber-dependable, omnipresent, online shopping venue.

After that was established, the trio got back to basketball. Shannon Sharpe named Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo as additional contributors to the Wolves’ win. While the Lakers had almost exclusively LeBron James, who was vintage Bron with 38 points, the Timberwolves had waves of contributors up and down the roster.

For Game 4, Sharpe targeted Jaden McDaniels as the key X-factor.

“Now, if he’s your third option, and he’s going to get you 30 points, it’s gonna be especially, especially hard if your first two options are doing what they’re supposed to do. Antman gave you 29, Julius Randle gave you 22, now your third option, which is Jaden McDaniels, he’s gonna give you 30? It’s gonna be hard for you to overcome that,” said Laker fan Sharpe.

The Lakers lost home court advantage after a Game 1 loss in L.A. Heading into Game 4, they can either reclaim that advantage or head home to Los Angeles down 3-1, likely ending their playoff dreams.