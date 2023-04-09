With a Year Left on His $97,000,000 Deal, ‘Proud’ LeBron James Hypes Son Bronny James With Unseen Mixtape

Bronny James has always been someone the NBA community had high expectations for. Of course, that may have stopped in the middle for a little while there. However, especially when the man started to explosively improve, fans can’t help but be excited about what he might do in the NBA.

That said, why don’t we take a step back for a bit? After all, there have been about a billion articles by now, analyzing how good Bronny is today. But, as it turns out, LeBron James no longer wants to talk about that as much. Instead, the man wants to highlight the incredible journey the young man has already taken. And he let everyone know, in the sweetest of ways on his Instagram.

LeBron James highlights where Bronny James started from, and where he is today

Bronny James started off his basketball journey as an absolute star. After all, when your father is arguably the greatest player of all time, and you pick up the same sport he did, you’re obviously going to get some serious attention. And with that attention, came mixtapes.

So, when LeBron wanted to point out the start of Bronny James’s journey, he decided that the perfect way to do it, would be to repost the first one, something you can take a look at below.

But then, of course, this kind of post was never going to end there. After posting the mixtape on his Instagram story, the man then posted pictures from Bronny’s selection to the Nike Hoops Summit.

Watching how the man looked side by side, how his maturity has improved, and how much his body has gotten bigger, is frankly a bit jarring. After all, it was just yesterday he was an adorable 13-year-old who could hoop. But now, the young man is 18-years-old, and looking to commit to a D1 college. My, how time flies.

LeBron James is in the last year of his contract with the Lakers

The LA Lakers may finally feel like they have the right team to make a run at the championship during this postseason, but does LeBron James? After all, he is in the final year of his, 2-year, $97,000,000 contract, yet there have been no reports of talks of their next contract.

Does this signal the end of LeBron James’s time with the Lakers? After all, he did say he will go to any team that drafts Bronny. Or is it just something that will sort itself out soon enough? All we can do is wait, and hope to find out soon enough.