Witnessing $1 Billion Worth LeBron James Hilariously ‘Cheap Out’ On Snacks, Bronny James ‘Clowns’ On His Father On Social Media

Credits: Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) speaks with his father, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, after the game against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James became the first active NBA player in the league’s history to become a billionaire. Over the years, James has gained multiple accolades in basketball. However, he has also made excellent decisions when it comes to the business side of things. Being a part owner of a soccer team, investing in tequila, among other business ventures, has earned him a massive amount of wealth over the years. According to Forbes magazine, LBJ will have a wealth of over $1 billion in 2023. However, apart from his wealth and basketball prowess, something else that the Los Angeles Lakers star is known for is his frugal living style.

James is known to be frugal among his friends and family and recently, his son, Bronny James, also called out his dad for being cheap.

LeBron’s former teammate, Kevin Love once called him out for not having a data subscription. Dwyane Wade called LeBron out for not paying for the premium version of his music app.

Previously, when Twitter started to charge $5 for owning a blue tick, King famously refused to pay. However, later on, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, said that James is among the few people whose certified accounts he pays. LeBron’s best friend, D. Wade, and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have previously said that LeBron was their cheapest friend.

LeBron James’ son Bronny clowns him for being frugal as the Lakers star brings his own snacks into the arena

NBA superstars earn an average of 600 times the average household income in the US. With that amount of money in the bank account, charity and not being frugal are the least one could expect from them. LeBron is known for his charity and his love for giving back to the community. However, for some reason, he doesn’t like spending money everywhere.

In a recent video that resurfaced on the internet, the four-time NBA champion was seen having snacks on the bench during a game. Being a billionaire, he is well capable of buying anything he wants to eat, but no! He decided to bring a snack from home.

Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron and Savannah, saw the video and couldn’t hold himself back from expressing his disbelief. On the Instagram post by ESPN, Bronny clowned his dad with two question marks followed by a crying face as he was in disbelief.

When Bronny James showed his calm by refusing to call his father

Very few people on this planet have LBJ’s phone number. Only a few of them could be sure that the King would pick up their call anytime they wanted. Bronny is definitely one of them because he is his beloved son. In a recent video that went viral on the internet, one of the fans tried to hackle Bronny by calling his father “Glorious King”. It was apparent that the fan in the practice facility was trying to hackle him. The fan then asked him if his father would pick up his call right now. While Bronny replied, “Yes”, politely declining to make the call.

James is a family man and spent his childhood without a father. He certainly has ensured his sons do not feel what he did during his growing years. Watching Bronny keep his cool while the fan was trying to hackle shows the manner James has instilled in his sons as a father.