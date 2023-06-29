“Can You Call My Glorious King?”: Bronny James Asked to Give LeBron James a Phone Call by Excited Fan, Faces Disappointment

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James’, has always been in the spotlight since childhood. People had high expectations for him to follow in his father’s footsteps in the NBA. Consequently, fans and media closely scrutinize his every action on and off the court. Recently, during Team USA’s camp, a fan approached Bronny and demanded that he refer to LeBron as ‘The Glorious King.’ LeBron earned the title of “The King” due to his remarkable achievements in the NBA. However, trolls and memes often mockingly refer to him as ‘The Glorious King’ to undermine his legacy and status as one of the greatest of all time.

At this stage, Bronny is accustomed to being questioned about his father. Fans even ask absurd and offensive questions about LeBron to Bronny, such as whether his dad still spanks him, as seen in one of his Twitch live streams. It’s worth noting how Bronny handles these situations with composure, never appearing rude or arrogant in front of his father’s fans.

Bronny James politely rejects fan’s demand to call his dad

Bronny James has grown accustomed to living with his own fame as well as the fame of his father. As a result, he often faces a swarm of fans and admirers who are eager to learn significant details about LeBron from his son. Sometimes, fans even try to utilize Bronny as a means to interact with LeBron, whom they refer to as their ‘Glorious King.’

A similar incident took place during Team USA’s camp when a fan approached Bronny and insisted that he make a call to his father.

According to Overtime‘s report, the fan appeared quite excited at the prospect of speaking to their ‘Glorious King,’ LeBron James, if Bronny could connect them through a call. While Bronny initially gave the fan a glimmer of hope, he politely declined to abruptly call his father.

The fan did not display any signs of displeasure or offense towards Bronny’s actions. It appeared that their intention was to troll LeBron, in line with the recent ‘Glorious King’ memes. It remains uncertain whether King James or Bronny are aware of these trolls or memes. Nevertheless, the fan expressed admiration for James Jr., noting his calm and easygoing nature in their interaction.

Bronny once introduced Adin Ross to his dad LeBron

Bronny has been able to secure significant endorsements as an athlete through NIL deals. As a result, his net worth has already reached $10 million by the time he turned 18. James Jr. has signed lucrative contracts with renowned brands such as Nike, Beats by Dr. Dre, and PSD underwear.

Additionally, he frequently streams games and other content on Twitch, which led to his association with FaZe clan and streamers like Adin Ross.

During one of his Twitch streams, while playing 2K, Bronny introduced his father to Adin Ross. LeBron James took the microphone and warmly greeted Ross, saying:

“What’s good, bro?”

This encounter left Adin Ross completely speechless, realizing that he was speaking to one of the greatest NBA stars of all time. Thanks to Bronny, Adin Ross had one of his most memorable fanboy moments.