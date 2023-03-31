“Michael Jordan Would Have Paid $5”: Billionaire LeBron James Mocked For Calling Out Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue Feature

LeBron James is one of the wealthiest athletes to have ever played professional sports. It was early last year when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was given the title of ‘billionaire’ by Forbes as it was confirmed that his net worth had surpassed $1 billion after 20 years in the NBA.

James’s career earnings are close to $500 million and yet a large chunk of the money he’s made over the past two decades has come from off-court endeavours. Whether they were savvy investments, endorsement deals, or him starting up his own businesses such as Springhill, James has always been proactive in acquiring passive income.

However, despite all of the luxuries that he’s used to, he still refuses to pay for certain things in life. He recently took to Twitter to voice his opinion on a platform that he seemingly uses every day.

LeBron James does not want to pay for Twitter Blue

After Elon Musk took over Twitter, he began a feature known as Twitter Blue. While Twitter was free to use and still is, Twitter Blue allows users to acquire a few extra features along with a blue check mark for the price of $8 per month of $84 for a whole year.

LeBron James got wind of this and he took to Twitter to say that he ‘wasn’t paying the 5’. Of course, this a reference to the show ‘Martin’ where Martin Lawrence’s character refuses to pay $5 more for rent but it applies here too as James, who is notorious for being ‘cheap’, doesn’t want to pay extra for a blue tick.

Of course NBA Twitter had to bring Michael Jordan into this as they would go on to troll the Lakers star by saying Michael Jordan would pay the $5. There isn’t any way of figuring this out however as MJ does not have a personal Twitter account.

LeBron James has always been one to save money

Dwyane Wade was one of the first players in the NBA to point out the fact that LeBron James is ‘cheap’. James even admitted to being a reserved with his money, stating he doesn’t turn on data roaming, doesn’t buy any apps, and even has Pandora with the commercials.

None of these give any indication of what LeBron’s financial status is as everybody knows just how wealthy he is. However, it does give an insight into how much the 4x NBA Finals MVP values his hard-earned money.

