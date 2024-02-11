“WNBA Girls That’re in There Now Are Too Selfish”: Gilbert Arenas Bluntly Puts Forth His Take on Women’s Basketball

Retired NBA star Gilbert Arenas is no stranger to making controversial statements because he doesn’t shy away from sharing his honest thoughts on any topic. On the latest episode of Gil’s Arena podcast, the former Washington Wizards star explained why the WNBA can’t produce stars like the NBA does.

“The problem is that the WNBA girls that are in there now are too selfish to sacrifice today for the future. From Day 1, they handicap the American girls. If you are born in America, you have to go to college and play until a certain age,” Arenas said. “Overseas girls, who have no [American] following…turn pro at an early age. There’s no high school basketball, so you can come into the WNBA at 18-19 years old, while the product that has the following here…is sitting in college.”

Arenas added that when players go from high school basketball to the NCAA level, they are stripped of their individuality to fit a rigid system based on the team’s requirements. He claimed that by the time an exciting WNBA prospect declares for the draft after a long stint in college, they have been turned into a completely different player who just knows how to follow the rules.

Therefore, the WNBA lacks the burst of energy and the inspiration of the youth that can change the game for the better. Instead, the game is more veteran-centric and much more restrained and controlled.

Explaining his ‘selfish’ accusation, Arenas claimed that the veteran players in the WNBA do not push for reform of the eligibility rules because they are scared of losing their spot. Arenas claimed that the WNBA veterans want to protect their employment and avoid getting replaced by faster and stronger teenage prospects. On the other hand, veterans in their 30s get replaced by young players in the NBA all the time.

Gilbert Arenas’ take on the WNBA is spot-on

Arenas’ take on the WNBA’s draft rules being ridiculous is not without foundation. Iowa star Caitlin Clark is a prime example of why the eligibility rules hinder the league. She averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals as a freshman during the 2020-21 NCAA women’s basketball season. She shot 40.3% from beyond the arc and led her team to a 20-10 record.

In an ideal world, Clark should have been the undisputed #1 pick in the 2021 WNBA draft and a third-year star in the league. However, she has spent the past three years in Iowa because American players cannot declare for the draft until the calendar year they turn 22. The NBA allows players to declare for the draft in the calendar year they turn 19. The discrepancy is baffling.

Clark is among the most popular women’s basketball players on the planet. She also possesses the skill to go up against any WNBA star. However, the regressive WNBA draft rules have forced her to spend three more years in college than she should have.

Until 2022, Clark wasn’t allowed to make any money off of her fame as the NCAA restricted players from signing sponsorship and endorsement deals. The restriction was lifted in 2022, allowing Clark to build her brand. She reportedly earned $739,000 in NIL deals in 2023, three times more than the yearly salary of the top three WNBA players combined.

Preventing a superstar like Clark from entering the WNBA hurts the league and the player. Gilbert Arenas is right. The league needs reform to grow and earn more notoriety to generate more revenue.