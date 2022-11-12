’Wonder the Perception if Michael Jordan Played With Shaquille O’Neal”: Kobe Bryant Once Beefed With Phil Jackson on Twitter

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are often compared to each other. It may be because Bryant, a big fan of MJ, was heavily influenced by the Bulls legend. Kobe dedicated to perfecting his craft had all of Jordan’s moves in his arsenal. But Phil Jackson, in his book Eleven Rings: The Soul of success, portrayed MJ as the better player between the two. Mamba called him out on Twitter.

Jackson is a coach widely considered the greatest NBA has ever seen. Only Gregg Popovich and Red Aurbach come even close to the success of the former Bulls head coach.

In his illustrious coaching career, Jackson got the opportunity to coach both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The two were very similar in some aspects, yet the way they approached the game and excelled was unique to them.

However, for reasons known only to him, Phil decided to compare the two in his book. This comparison did not go down too well with Kobe who called out his former coach on Twitter.

Also read: “Nothing Different Now to the Way Stephen Curry Started 2016 Season”: Draymond Green Compares GSW PG’s 14th Campaign to Unanimous MVP Year

Kobe Bryant lashed out at Phil Jackson

Kobe Bryant did not take the comparison lightly. While Jackson claimed that MJ was better at every aspect of the game, Bryant claimed that it was almost like comparing Apples to Oranges. He also tweeted how if Michael had played with Shaquille O’Neal, Jordan may have been perceived differently.

The comparisons are #apples2oranges Wonder what the perception would be if M played wit @shaq instead #differentroles #differentcareerpaths — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 17, 2013



Phil immediately realized that Bryant’s tweet may have been born from slight anger. The Zen Master then tried to solve the situation. But like an adult consoling a child, Jackson’s attempts were patronizing and weak.

He tried to turn around the situation by claiming that both Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are incredible. However, it was a little too late for Bryant by then.

Listen friends of bball; don’t get hung up on words. I was most fortunate to have the chance to coach two of the greatest gds. EVER MJ/Kobe — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) May 17, 2013

Phil Jackson has a complicated relationship with Black Mamba

When Phil joined the Lakers, Kobe was still very young. Though he had proven his might, Bryant still had a long way to go. However, Phil found it hard to adjust himself to Kobe’s dominating personality.

Their fall from grace in 2003-04 and then the breakup with Shaq created a turbulent time for everyone involved. Safe to say, this in no way improved Mamba’s relationship with Jackson.

But putting their past aside, the two again combined and went on to win two more championships together. A sweet end to a bitter feud.

Also read: Ernie Johnson Once Threatened Throwing ‘Hot Coffee’ at 252 lbs Charles Barkley Over Prank Gone Wrong