“Nothing Different Now to the Way Stephen Curry Started 2016 Season”: Draymond Green Compares GSW PG’s 14th Campaign to Unanimous MVP Year

After going 0-4 in their recent 4-game road trip, the Golden State Warriors returned to the Bay Area for a 2-game homestand. After defeating the Sacramento Kings on 7th November, Stephen Curry, and co. debuted the 2022-23 City Edition Jersey against the Cavaliers on Friday night.

The Cavs-GSW contest was an action-packed thriller, to say the least. The fiercely fought battle witnessed a total of 14 ties and 14 lead changes, however, it ended with Steve Kerr’s boys grabbing a much-needed 5-point win.

It was yet another sensational performance by the 2-time GSW MVP, who played a critical role in helping Golden State record their 5th victory of the campaign.

Coming off a 47-point, 8-rebound, and 8-assist near triple-double outing on Monday, “The Baby-Faced Assassin” went on to drop 40 points, which included several clutch buckets, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds on 15-23 shooting from the field.

💦 @StephenCurry30 was NEXT LEVEL in the @warriors win! #DubNation 40 PTS (65.2% FG) | 4 REB | 5 AST | 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/7yVMUtFh4o — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2022

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr praise Stephen Curry’s outstanding start to the 2022-23 campaign

Chef Curry has been consistently great throughout this season. In the 11 games he’s played so far this year, Steph has managed to record a staggering 33.3 points (2nd highest in the association), 6.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game while shooting the ball at an excellent 52.6/44/91 split.

After the contest at the Chase Center, Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr had some high praises for the GSW superstar’s incredible start to the season.

Immediately after the game, Green went on to draw parallels between the sharpshooter’s current campaign and his unanimous MVP season (2015-2016).

“2016, the way he started that year, the year he won unanimous MVP. And he started that way and continued that way throughout the season. I don’t see anything being different now to (from) the way he started the season. Steph is great and you know he continues to show the work that he puts in on a daily basis, you have to admire it and it is showing every night he come(s) out here.”

Steph’s start to the season reminds Draymond of 2016 pic.twitter.com/2AzrxmIkXK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2022

Whereas, Coach Kerr was left in awe of his point guard’s display of performance. In the postgame interview, Steve was speechless, boldly stating that the 8-time All-Star has “never been better”. The 57-year-old further said:

“You run out of adjectives to describe Steph’s play. He’s just amazing night after night. He’s in such great shape. I think if there’s one area where he is dramatically better now than when I first got here… He’s unbelievable. He’s been spectacular. Never been better, I can say that.”

“Never been better” – Steve Kerr on how Steph has been playing to start the season pic.twitter.com/h3LGD9iGy0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2022

How did Stephen Curry perform in the first 11 games of the 2015-16 season?

The 2015-2016 season was arguably Steph’s best individual regular season. The shifty guard went on to average 30.1/5.4/6.7 and was the league’s first-ever unanimous MVP.

Curry’s numbers from the first 11 games of his 2nd MVP season and the number of the current season look eerily similar.

2015-16: 33.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 51.7/45.2/93 shooting split.

2022-23: 33.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 52.6/44/91 shooting split.

Steph is averaging 33.3 points on 53/44/91%. On pace to become the second player ever to average 30 on 50/40/90% shooting. The first player was himself in 2016. pic.twitter.com/hwrvpxVJf0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 12, 2022

The Warriors are currently sitting 11th in the West with a 5-7 record. However, they are only 2 games behind the #6 LA Clippers. Stephen Curry will have to produce several such performances to help GSW rise in the standings.

