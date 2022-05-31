Basketball

‘Stephen Curry vs Jayson Tatum for the light skinned championship’?: NBA Fans rip into Shannon Sharpe for dismissing co-stars Jaylen Brown and Andrew Wiggins in the NBA Finals

Stephen Curry
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Ja Morant's insane $400,000 jewelry spending spree had LaMelo Ball and NBA stars iced out": How the Grizzlies star became a trendsetter for fashion in the NBA
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Stephen Curry
‘Stephen Curry vs Jayson Tatum for the light skinned championship’?: NBA Fans rip into Shannon Sharpe for dismissing co-stars Jaylen Brown and Andrew Wiggins in the NBA Finals

Shannon Sharpe thinks only Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum are the two people worth watching…