‘Stephen Curry vs Jayson Tatum for the light skinned championship’?: NBA Fans rip into Shannon Sharpe for dismissing co-stars Jaylen Brown and Andrew Wiggins in the NBA Finals

Shannon Sharpe thinks only Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum are the two people worth watching – Jaylen Brown is being ignored again.

Jaylen Brown has been averaging 22.9-6.8-3.5 in 18 games in the 2022 playoffs – but his name rarely comes up in conversations when speaking about the best players in the playoffs. It may be because Jayson Tatum has been the more marketable star, and has been playing at an efficient high level.

The same goes for Andrew Wiggins on the Golden State Warriors. The man has been balling his socks off, while all the cameras are on Steph Curry. Steph has had a subdued playoff so far, nothing close to the explosive 5-year stretch he had between 2015-2019. The load has been shared almost equally amongst everyone on the Warriors, but Steph is the only one getting any mentions.

The media narrative would seem so much better if it looked like a single man dragging each team to the finals, so they’ve been rolling with it. Even big names like Shannon Sharpe have joined the bandwagon to call this the “battle of the light skins” – a head-to-head between JT and SC.

Jaylen Brown deserves more respect – and Shannon needs to reel back the racist undertones a bit

Despite being a strong contender to play for the Celtics these whole playoffs, all he’s gotten so far is “they said he cannot play with Jayson Tatum”. Nobody is ready to recognize the work he’s put in, and the effort to share the workload with his buddy and junior.

Now watch Andrew Wiggins or Jaylen Brown be the star of the Finals 😫😂🤣💀💀💀 — 👁Ise👁 (@Just1MoZRo) May 31, 2022

Andrew Wiggins is another guy who’s been threatening to bubble over for a while, putting up strong numbers as the third option on the team. Klay and Steph may be the splash brothers, but Wiggins is the one making the second unit tick.

Jaylen Brown watching himself continue to receive little to no credit. Besides Tatum Boston starting 5 not that light buddy pic.twitter.com/CSrrLZ92Yk — Alonzo Fleming (@ZOEVSHOES) May 31, 2022

Fans may like a head-to-head narrative, but not when race and color are brought into it. Media narratives should be impartial, clean, and sober, not bringing something as delicate as a race into the discussion so easily. If this comment was said by someone other than Shannon, there would be a huge hue and cry!

Nice of you to bring skin color into it Unc! — Trent Boyett (@BarryGoosey) May 31, 2022

Why does this have to have skin color brought into the discussion? — shadygoncray (@shadygonecray) May 31, 2022

