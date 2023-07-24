“Would Never Disrespect Dwyane Wade”: Disgruntled Paul Pierce Goes Off on a Twitter Tirade Defending His Comments About $170,000,000 Star

On a recent appearance on the ESPN show “It Is What It Is,” Paul Pierce defended one of his past claims of being better than Dwyane Wade. He also defended his comments on Twitter, claiming that Wade could pursue his individual and team titles because of having great teammates. Through this tweet, Pierce tried clarifying that he had meant no disrespect toward Wade, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame this year in 2023.

Advertisement

Paul Pierce has recently started a ‘barbershop talk’ about him having a better skillset than Dwyane Wade. The fans quickly pointed out the differences in both the NBA champions’ careers and quickly dismissed Pierce’s claims in a jiffy. Furthermore, Wade’s teammate Udonis Haslem also slammed Pierce for such blatant claims Live on television.

Paul Pierce clarifies his claim on Dwyane Wade, meaning no disrespect to The Flash

Paul Pierce has finally tried coming clean about his comments on Dwyane Wade. Pierce and Wade are NBA champions, but D. Wade has won the ring thrice. This makes fans believe that Paul P compares to The Flash in no particular way.

Advertisement

In a tweet after his comments, Paul clarified that he meant no disrespect toward Dwyane Wade. However, he also defended his claims of having better skill sets only if he had players of equal capabilities to match him. He used the example of Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Carmelo Anthony, and Allen Iverson, who, according to him, shared a similar fate as his. Have a look at Pierce’s tweet here below.

“I never compared myself to Dwayne Wade. I was ask a question, how would u answer if u was me. I would never disrespect him [Dwyane Wade], he is an all time great.All I’m saying is the narrative surrounding me would be different if I was lucky enough to play with all timers earlier in my career. Same can be said about Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Melo, Allen Iverson. The narrative would definitely be different.”

Through this tirade on Twitter, Paul Pierce admitted in the end that Dwyane Wade had a better NBA resume than him. Sure enough, D. Wade was a three-time NBA champion with the Heat and had better averages in NBA finals than Paul Pierce.

“Is his resume better? Of course. But this not about me comparing myself to him (sic). It’s just GOAT players out there, where the narrative would be different if given same type of teammates. Grant Hill or Chris Webber is all I’m saying. D Wade much respect that’s not what I’m on.”

I never compared myself to Dwayne wade I was ask a question how would u answer if u was me I would never disrespect him he is an all time great all I’m saying is the narrative surrounding me would be different if I was lucky enough to play with all timers earlier in my career…

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/paulpierce34/status/1683409979850788864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Back in the day, Paul Pierce was fierce rivals with the trio of Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh. Furthermore, Ray Allen’s departure to the Heat in 2012 also fueled Pierce’s frustration. Fans have widely condemned Pierce for his controversial take and was even slammed by Jalen Rose and Udonis Haslem for disrespecting Dwyane Wade and the Heat’s legacy.

Jalen Rose hilariously slammed Paul Pierce’s claims Live on television

Jalen Rose quickly pointed out the fallacies in Paul Pierce’s claims Live on national television. Rose compared the career achievements of both The Truth and D. Wade, both being NBA champions.

Rose pointed out that while Pierce was second in points in Celtics’ history, Dwyane Wade was first when compared in the same department for Heat. Further compared, Pierce was only a 10-time All-Star compared to D. Wade’s 13. On top of that, Wade’s three NBA title rings top off the argument in favor of him. Therefore, Pierce’s claims go backbiting when we compare his resume with that of Hall of Famer Wade.