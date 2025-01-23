“Wouldn’t Allow That”: Rajon Rondo Promises to Fix NBA’s Three-Point Shooting Problem if He Becomes Head Coach

Whenever people discuss the NBA’s downward trend in ratings, they point to an increase in the volume of three-point shots as the reason. Whether or not that is true, the NBA doesn’t have a problem regarding too many three-point attempts. However, media personnel have spoken on it, and even former NBA players see the issue. Celtics legend Rajon Rondo strongly dislikes the direction basketball is heading. He has explored the world of coaching and vows that if he were to become a head coach, he would tackle the issue head-on.

Advertisement

Rondo made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss the detrimental teachings of the game. Following a play from Lakers’ forward Dalton Knecht, Rondo vowed he wouldn’t allow that type of shot if he were a coach. He said,

“[Dalton Knecht] is on a break by himself and there’s three defenders back and he pulls the three. I wouldn’t allow that to happen in a sense. Not to knock what anybody else is doing, but for me, we gotta get a better shot… I’m a big believer in analytics, but to a certain extent. You gotta play the game the right way.”

Plays like Dalton Knecht shooting a 3 while triple-teamed are bad for basketball “Not to knock what anybody else is doing, but for me, we gotta get a better shot… I’m a big believer in analytics, but to a certain extent. You gotta play the game the right way.” – @RajonRondo pic.twitter.com/3GDZXtbfQf — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 22, 2025

The NBA is led by analytics more than it ever has before. The numbers are simple, three is greater than two. However, Rondo finds a problem with teams compromising high-quality shots for bad-quality attempts that are worth more points.

In the example he gave of Knecht’s ill-advised three-pointer with three defenders back, he implored that wouldn’t happen under his watch. Ideally, the player would bring the ball out and move from a transition attack to a half-court set. He didn’t just acknowledge the problem, but also he pledged to fix it if he ever becomes a head coach.

Rondo has shown interest in taking his talents to head coaching. In the 2024-25 season, he served as a part-time member of the Bucks coaching staff. His efforts were crucial in leading the team to the NBA Cup. He hasn’t confirmed that he will pursue a full-time coaching career in the NBA, but if he does, he has the IQ and the tools to be a successful coach in the league.