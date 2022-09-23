Wyc Grousbeck’s role in the Ime Udoka scandal and his and wife, Emilia Fazzalari’s, $1600 relationship with Michael Jordan

Celtics co-owner, Wyc Grousbeck, has spoken up about Ime Udoka’s situation and what does he have in common with Michael Jordan?

Ime Udoka has caught every single headline the North American sporting world has to offer these past 24-48 hours. The Boston Celtics coach who took his squad to the NBA Finals in his first outing as a bench boss was accused of carrying out an extramarital relationship with a female Celtics staffer that may have not been consensual.

The penalty that was decided for Udoka was that he would be suspended from coaching Boston for a full season in 2022-23. He would also be receiving a significant financial penalty, according to Celtics co-owner, Wyc Grousbeck, who held a press conference to break down what had transpired within the organization with regards to this situation.

Grousbeck also revealed that Ime Udoka was in violation of not one but multiple rules and regulations that the organization has put in place.

Many have questioned why only Ime is receiving punishment from Wyc and company when the relationship wasn’t just him partaking in it, most famously, Stephen A Smith. This comes back to the fact that the initial reporting on it being a ‘consensual’ relationship may have been false and that he may have taken things a bit too far.

Also read: Ime Udoka’s alleged affair was with Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, wife of Celtics VP Patrick Lynch

What is the relationship between Wyc Grousbeck and Michael Jordan.

When Wyc Grousbeck isn’t dealing with things like the Ime Udoka debacle, he’s doing things like investing in tequila companies with the majority stake owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan. Along with MJ, Wyc, and Wyc’s wife, Emilia Fazzalari, Jeanie Buss is also someone who invested in and launched Cincoro Tequila.

The bottles of tequila are quite premium with Blanco priced at $70, Reposado at $90, Anejo at $130, and Extra Anejo at a whopping $1600. The tequila is actually quite well reputed as it recently went head to head with LeBron James’ Lobos for being a top tequila brand in a competition.

JUST IN: Michael Jordan, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, Lakers owner @JeanieBuss and Bucks owner Wes Edens launch new @cincorotequila. Prices: $70 for Blanco, $90 for Reposado, $130 for Anejo & $1600 for Extra Anejo. pic.twitter.com/MGKdhuUERU — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 16, 2019

Grousbeck and the rest of the investors even poked fun at Jordan for being competitive in this realm as well, saying, “There isn’t one interaction where it doesn’t come out.”

Also read: “If I showed my abs, you’d leave your husband”: Amidst Ime Udoka cheating scandal, Metta World’s thirst trap goes viral