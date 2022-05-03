“Xavier McDaniel, Imma score right here on you”: When Larry Bird trash-talked and sunk a game-winning shot over the Seattle SuperSonics star

Larry Bird is one of the most savage trash talkers in the league. Back in the 1986-87 season, Seattle SuperSonics star Xavier McDaniel got a first-hand experience of the same.

Larry Bird is truly one of the greatest ballplayers the league has been blessed to witness. Standing at 6-foot-9, the long-time Boston Celtics legend was a straight-up bucket getter, often forgotten for being one of the most premier shooters ever.

However, apart from being an elite scorer, Larry Legend was also known for his superb trash-talking skills. The bird was so gifted that he would often tell his defenders exactly how he planned on scoring… And would end up pulling that exact same move.

In various instances, the 6-foot-9 forward would take his trash-talking skills to a greater level altogether. Like the time he recorded an insane 47-point triple-double using his left hand throughout the game. Or the time when he was so confident he was winning the three-point contest that he entered the locker room and asked “So, who’s coming in second?” And obviously backed it up.

Also Read: When Charles Barkley revealed his controversial verdict on if he was better than Celtics legend

One of Larry’s more popular trash-talking incidents occurred back in the 1986-87 campaign.

“Larry Bird shot a turnaround jump-shot and said ‘told you so’”: Xavier McDaniel

During a SuperSonics-Celtics clash on December 30, 1986, a 23-year-old Xavier McDaniel was assigned the tough task to guard Larry Bird. “X-Man” had a pretty solid night, scoring 25 points and grabbing 9 rebounds, however, it was the Cs’ superstar who got the last laugh in typical Larry Bird fashion.

McDaniel narrated how Bird spoke trash before sinking the game-winning shot for Boston.

“It was a tied game. They had the ball. DJ was stalling the basketball, and Larry was kinda standing. I was behind him, denying him the ball. They called a time-out. He turned around and looked at me and said: ‘Imma score right here on you.’ I said: ‘I know you will. I’ll be ready! He shot a turnaround jump-shot, I just looked back, and the ball just went in, hit all net. He said: ‘Told you so!’…Larry Legend is at it again!”

Bird ended the contest with 27 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and a steal while leading the Celtics to a 104-102 win.

Also Read: How Bulls legend was urged to purchase his first yacht by wife, Yvette Prieto

Surely, Larry Bird will always remain one of the most brutal trash talkers in the league.