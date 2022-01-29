Basketball

“Y’all allowed Russell Westbrook to put up Kobe Bryant numbers?!”: Michael Jordan exits the Hornets’ game in agony as they almost blew a 20-point lead to a LeBron James-less Lakers

"Y'all allowed Russell Westbrook to put up Kobe Bryant numbers?!": Michael Jordan exits the Hornets' game in agony as they almost blew a 20-point lead to a LeBron James-less Lakers
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
MS vs LQ Head to Head records in PSL | Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars stats | PSL 2022 Match 3
Next Article
PSL 7 umpires: Full list of umpires and match referees in Pakistan Super League 2022
NBA Latest Post
"Y'all allowed Russell Westbrook to put up Kobe Bryant numbers?!": Michael Jordan exits the Hornets' game in agony as they almost blew a 20-point lead to a LeBron James-less Lakers
“Y’all allowed Russell Westbrook to put up Kobe Bryant numbers?!”: Michael Jordan exits the Hornets’ game in agony as they almost blew a 20-point lead to a LeBron James-less Lakers

Hornets’ owner Michael Jordan walked away in disgust as his team almost blew a 20-point…