“Y’all allowed Russell Westbrook to put up Kobe Bryant numbers?!”: Michael Jordan exits the Hornets’ game in agony as they almost blew a 20-point lead to a LeBron James-less Lakers

Hornets’ owner Michael Jordan walked away in disgust as his team almost blew a 20-point lead to the Russell Westbrook led Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made their way to Charlotte for the back-end of a back-to-back. Having played in Philadelphia last night, the Lakers did not want to take a chance on Anthony Davis, who suffered a right wrist injury last night. LeBron James, who left the game early last night with a left knee injury, also did not suit up tonight.

Russell Westbrook was at the helm of the ship alone, for the first time since he joined the Lakers. The Hornets built a 16-point lead at the half, and it looked like another Russell Westbrook game. He had 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. However, what happened in the 2nd half made the GOAT Michael Jordan get up and leave the game in agony.

Michael Jordan was pissed at the way the Hornets closed out the game

As soon as the Lakers stepped out of the locker room for the 2nd half, there was a different aura around them. They looked determined, and Russell Westbrook looked like he was ready to lead. Brodie went out and scored 14 points in the 3rd quarter alone, cutting the Hornets’ 16 point lead at the half, to just 2. After that, he scored 16 points in the final frame, including two huge 3-pointers to get the Lakers within 3.

This made Russ the first Laker since Kobe Bryant to score 30 in a half.

Peep the stat 👀 pic.twitter.com/0mc8hCHvQk — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 29, 2022

Seeing how the Hornets were handling the business end of the game, Michael Jordan got up and left the building. He was visibly frustrated, and he has every right to be so.

“Michael Jordan needs to walk off what he’s seeing down the stretch from his Hornets.” 😅 pic.twitter.com/HExMCOubzr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2022

Thankfully for the Hornets, they were able to hold on long enough to secure the win. However, everyone’s guessing what fate lies ahead for them, after the debacle in the 2nd half tonight. Many expect Michael Jordan to make his way to the practice facility and give the Hornets a yelling, while others joked about the GOAT coming out of retirement once again.