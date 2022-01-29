“DeMar DeRozan is superhuman in every way, shape, and form”: Gregg Popovich lauds the Bulls star while explaining how he was one of Pop’s favorite guys of all time

DeMar DeRozan and Gregg Popovich developed a good relationship during the guard’s stint with the Spurs. Without a doubt, Pop is proud of what Deebo has been doing for the Bulls this season.

After spending nearly a decade at Toronto, being traded away to the San Antonio Spurs was a difficult transition for DeMar DeRozan. However, it was coach Gregg Popovich who managed to make the move easier for Deebo. And in the 3 seasons he played at SAS, the 6-foot-6 guard developed a great relationship with Coach Pop.

Today, DeMar made his first return to San Antonio since his move to Chicago. And when asked to talk about DeRozan and their relationship, Popovich was praising the 5-time All-Star for the “superhuman” he was.

“I didn’t know him personally at all,” Popovich said, referencing the time before the 2018 trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors and DeRozan to the Spurs. “And I found him to be one of my favorite guys of all time. He’s superhuman in every way, shape, and form.”

“I learned that he was a heck of a passer. I don’t think I was aware of that, the degree to which he has that skill.”

“He’s just one of those guys. You feel comfortable with him. You can talk to him about lots of stuff. Life things, in addition to basketball things. Just enjoyed being around him, giving opinions about what’s going on in the world, that sort of thing. Just hit it off.”

“DeMar DeRozan has got great character, he wanted to get better, and he did”: Gregg Popovich

Now, DeRozan is playing at an MVP level while leading the Bulls to the 2nd best record in the Eastern Conference. And Coach Pop is surely proud.

“We’ve talked. I’ve watched him to see how he’s doing, that sort of thing. And, sure, I take some satisfaction in knowing that he cared, and he listened, and he did improve,” Popovich said. “But that’s what we’re supposed to do (as coaches). We’re supposed to try to improve players.

“I didn’t pull any punches with him. I treated him like every player we’ve had here. Tell them what they did well, tell them what they did poorly, work on what needs to be worked on. And he’s got great character, and he wanted to get better, and he did.”

Over the past few years, Deebo has developed into a better leader. And playing under Gregg Popovich has a huge reason for the same.