“Ya’ll better be ready for next season!”: LeBron James throws a serious warning shot at the NBA community as Kevin Durant and Giannis win best player over him

Lakers superstar LeBron James reacts to getting no votes for best player with a bold statement on Twitter

Yikes. No votes at all for LeBron James?

For those that don’t know what’s going on, recently ESPN conducted a survey, asking NBA executives to vote on who they think is the best player on the planet right now. And you guessed it, the King was given no votes at all.

The victors of this survey were Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who were tied with 5 votes each.

Frankly, we do think Kevin Durant is now better than LeBron James. But the Greek Freak? Come on man.

We love watching Giannis Antetokounmpo play. Personally, I was even one of the few fans that wanted to see him win the Finals over CP3’s Suns. However, this is simply going too far. If the Bucks star can have 5 whole votes, there is no reason for James to have nada. And, it seems the man himself agrees.

The Lakers star recently reacted to this whole thing on Twitter. And let’s just say, it may be a sign of a storm brewing.

“THANK YOU!”: LeBron James issues a bold message to the NBA community ahead of next season

Hooooo boy! They done offended the King now.

Something tells us even LeBron James knows and feels he isn’t the best player in the NBA anymore. However, getting 0 votes? Yeah, that’s just disrespect. And so far, the man has reacted accordingly.

Here is what he posted in response, on Twitter.

THANK YOU! As if I didn’t need more to⛽️ ME! #Washed👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2021

Now, we know a lot of you don’t like to put the man in the same breath as Michael Jordan. But, could we be getting a ‘And I took that personally’ season from a 36-year-old LeBron James?

Because if so, then we can’t wait to see the Lakers kick things off next campaign.

