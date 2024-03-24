“Y’all D*ckriding Bro”: ‘Leaked’ Audio of Bol-Bol’s Exchange With Victor Wembanyama Splits NBA Twitter

The Phoenix Suns just took down the San Antonio Spurs in their most recent matchup. After dropping the first two matchups of the season against the Spurs, the Suns were finally able to get on board with a win tonight. The Spurs game featured a great battle between the big men with Victor Wembanyama going up against Kevin Durant and Bol Bol. Apart from this battle, fans also got their hands on leaked audio of an exchange between Bol and Wemby.

Advertisement

The Phoenix Suns defeated the San Antonio Spurs 131-106. While Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had Wembanyama’s minutes limited on the floor tonight, fans still got to see two giants go up against one another.

A few possessions between Victor Wembanyama and Bol Bol was something fans were eager to see. However, there was one play during the game that Bol wasn’t happy about and decided to voice his displeasure.

Advertisement

The audio of the exchange made the rounds on social media shortly after the game and fans are conflicted as to who to side with. During one play, Victor Wembanyama received the ball on the high post while being defended by Bol Bol.

Instead of posting up and going for a fadeaway or a hook shot, Wemby decided to drive to the rim with Bol attached to him at the hip. The play displays Bol possibly fouling Wembanyama on the drive as he may have held on to his waist to keep the French sensation from scoring.

The officials on the other hand saw it as a foul and were quick to blow the whistle. As soon as the official called the foul, Bol could be heard saying, “Come on, where?” Even Kevin Durant chimed in asking, “Where?”

Advertisement

When Bol got no response from the official, he voiced his frustration by saying,

“Bro, y’all d*ckriding bro…I get it.”

The Sudanese giant was not happy with the call and went on to infer that the officials may have been favoring Wembanyama due to the hype surrounding the number-one pick.

But the whole exchange between Victor Wembanyama and Bol Bol has NBA Twitter or ‘X’ in splits, with a few siding with Bol while others favored Wemby.

Fans split in the middle over siding with Victor Wembanyama or Bol Bol

The leaked audio quickly garnered enough attention from fans on social media. Many of them decided to give their own two cents on the whole ordeal that took place between Victor Wembanyama and Bol Bol.

One fan on X tweeted, “He deada** did foul then threw both his arms up after the whistle LMAOOOOO.”

While another fan commented, “Literally has his hands draped all over him.”

Whereas fans who did not agree with the foul had something like this to say.

“Common Bol Bol W.”

“Soft if u think this is a foul. but that’s what nba refs are.”

Basketball fans seem to be in splits with who was right and what the actual call on the floor should’ve been. Now, the officials had already decided and went on to award the Spurs with the call instead of the Suns. But, do you think the call made on the floor was correct? We’ll let you come to your conclusion.