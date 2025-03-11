Hall of Famer Compares Bol Bol to Victor Wembanyama but Believes Suns Big Hasn’t Got the Right Opportunity

While many see Victor Wembanyama as the future of the NBA, others are wondering why that same chatter stopped for Bol Bol. The 7’6″ big came into the league in 2020 with high expectations, but has failed to have the same impact in 5 seasons that Wemby had for the Spurs in just one season.

Advertisement

Bol Bol does still have his supporters however. This includes one NBA legend, who believes that the South Sudanese player has the same athletic abilities as The Alien.

Tim Hardaway Sr. previously aired his support for Bol Bol, and did so again during a recent appearance on the Run It Back program. “I see the same athletic ability,” said the five-time All-Star when asked if he still thought Bol Bol was comparable to Wemby. Hardaway expressed that he’ll always be a supporter of the big guy. However, he also acknowledged that Bol Bol just hasn’t been able to show what he’s truly capable of yet.

“I don’t know if it’s confidence. I don’t know if the team is not giving him confidence, if people are not giving him the ball, but I tell you this I’m always in Bol Bol’s corner,” stated Hardaway. Regardless of the reason, Bol Bol’s ineffectiveness sent him to three different franchises in just five years. Despite that, Hardaway still claimed that the potential is still there for the 25-year-old.

“I see the potential in him and what he can do. It’s just that I don’t think he has been able to get that right opportunity to go out there and prove himself like a Victor Wembanyama,” he shared with confidence.

Bol Bo’s current role for the Suns is to assist scorers Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, and snag as many rebounds as possible. He’s by no means a demon in the post or on the defensive side of the ball. That said, Bol Bol did drop an incredible 25 points during the Suns 128-108 victory over the Pelicans last month. It’s dynamic performances like that which entices legends to get in his corner.

Shaq once suggested that Wembanyama play more like Bol Bol

Tim Bug isn’t the only NBA legend who declared themselves team Bol Bol. Shaq sang the big man’s praises last year during a segment on NBA on TNT. The Diesel was giving feedback to Wemby, and suggested that the French superstar play a little bit more physical with smaller defenders he same way Bol Bol would.

“Forget the double-team,” Shaq stated at Wemby. “Just turn around like my good guy Bol Bol would do and shoot over the top.” Shaq wasn’t done there. “I want to go at Reggie a bit. He’s never seen a guy like Wembanyama? Yes you have…his name is Bol Bol.”

Shaq’s fellow analysts were taken aback by his comparison. He was looked at as ‘hating’ on Wemby when he spewed this take of his. However, he was in fact just siding with Bol due to him truly believing in the Suns star.

The Diesel explained that Wemby is “far more consistent,” but that Bol Bol does have the same exact build as the future face of the league. Now ‘face of the league’ conversations might be too far of a stretch for Bol at this point of his career but with a frame similar to Wemby’s, the potential to be more than a spark plug off the bench is certainly present.