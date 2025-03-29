Can Olivier Rioux Dethrone Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol to Become NBA’s Tallest NBA Player?

Mar 1, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) and center Olivier Rioux (32) and guard Alijah Martin (15) and forward Thomas Haugh (10) huddle after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The NBA has been a giant’s playground. While there many big players haven’t quite matched the literal heights that others have set (Chris Paul, for example), some of the world’s tallest men have used their size as a physical advantage on the basketball court. Of course, they’ve also had the skillset to play.

Here are the tallest to have played in the NBA, those guys who tower over mere mortals like myself:

Gheorghe Muresan – 7’7

Manute Bol – 7’7

Shawn Bradley – 7’6

Yao Ming – 7’6

Chuck Nevitt – 7’5

Mark Eaton – 7’4

Rik Smits – 7’4

Ralph Sampson – 7’4

Boban Marjanovic – 7’4

Zac Edey – 7’4

Victor Wembanyama – 7’3

Bol Bol – 7’3

Of those on the list, only Edey, Wembanyama, and Bol are still active in the league. But, they’ve proved that being a giant can be effective. Wemby is arguably the top of the current crop, as he was the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year, though the others have won accolades too. But we could see another behemoth of a man enter the NBA in the near future who makes these guys look small.

Olivier Rioux is a name many already know. He is the tallest player in college basketball history. The Canadian even set the Guinness World Record as the tallest teenager in the world in 2021. Rioux stood 7’5 when he was 15 but has since grown to a whopping 7’9. Now at 22, he’s seen about a 4-inch height increase over the last 7 years.

It’s almost impossible to believe how tall he is, but this puts it in perspective: He was able to cut down the net during the Gators’ SEC Championship without needing a ladder (or to stand on his tiptoes). A funny video clip showed up on Twitter that of him dwarfing Shaquille O’Neal.

7’9″ freshman Olivier Rioux didn’t need a ladder to cut the net @GatorsMBK pic.twitter.com/UW2sEZUfZP — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 16, 2025

Many expect Rioux to make it to the NBA when he is eligible, which would be in the 2028 Draft at the earliest. This would smash the current records that stand for the tallest players by two inches, making Muresan and Bol look small in comparison. But will he be able to make it in the league?

There’s every chance he could become a “cheat code” of sorts. He can reportedly dunk without leaving his feet, making him a solid option in the paint. If he develops his strength, footwork, and stamina further, he could be a situational asset. His coach, Todd Golden, has noted his untapped potential and ability.

Rioux will need much more than just height to thrive as a pro. He’ll need to be effective in agility, ball-handling, and outside shooting, which are said to be his current areas of weakness. His athleticism and speed have also worried some.

Rioux’s durability will be a concern too, as players over 7’3″ have struggled to stay healthy. Injuries to knees and ankles forced the likes of Shawn Bradley and Yao Ming to finish sooner than they would have liked.

Still, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Rioux were to enter the NBA and become the league’s tallest player. He may be a late first- or second-round pick, but if he can adapt and develop his game further with the Florida Gators, who knows what level he’ll be at in a few years when he is eligible.