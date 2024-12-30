“Y’all on Twitter That Be Killing Players”: Patrick Beverley Goes at Lakers Fans As He Stands by His Dorian Finney-Smith Take

One month away from the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers have opened their mid-season trades by landing Dorian Finney-Smith in exchange for D’Angelo Russell. As many opinions came flying after the move, former Lakers guard Patrick Beverley also chimed in with his take.

“dlo to Nets is good for him and the team. nets will be able to compete still. and he gets to hoop. @PatBevPod. Finney-Smith to Lakers idk about that tho,” the three-time All-Defensive Team member said on his Twitter (now X).

Some fans didn’t appreciate his skepticism about the Lakers’ chances with DFS. They claimed that the 36-year-old was just spreading hate for his former team for no reason. Beverley addressed this by explaining his concerns regarding DFS joining the Purple and Gold.

“and if we’re being honest the moment he doesn’t shoot well lakers fans go destroy him. Russ beaZ TP it’s yal on twitter that be killing players so don’t get mad.”

He emphasized how Finney-Smith’s three-point shooting can open him up to the same kind of criticism that former LA Wings Taurean Prince and Malik Beasley faced during their stints. As a former role player in Los Angeles, Pat Bev knows first-hand how quick the fanbase can turn on their newcomers.

However, the players he mentioned don’t necessarily help his argument. Beasley, in particular, faced a drop-off during his lone season in LA. He shot the lowest volume of threes since 2020 and knocked down just 35% of them. As a floor spacer, it was fair for more expectations to be levied on his consistency.

Conversely, this season, with Detroit, Beasley is attempting over 9 three-pointers per game for the first time in his career and more importantly, knocking down over 40% of them. On the other hand, Beverley could just be critical of the trade because of his loyalty towards D’Lo.

Pat Bev is a fan of D’Angelo Russell’s game

The two guards have played together in Los Angeles and before that, in Minnesota. Beverley famously tweeted “Gang is back” after the Lakers traded for Russell in 2023, highlighting his personal relationship with the former #2 pick.

During their second stint together, Bev invited Russell onto his podcast where he was highly appreciative of the 28-year-old.

“I don’t like it,” Beverley said about Russell’s new contract. “Cause he deserves more…I just know when he’s on a team, it’s easier for everybody else. Like, that’s the person you should pay. I don’t give a f*** if the motherf***ing statline says 5-5-5. He gets on the court and we win and everyone plays better — that’s the product right there.”

After averaging 17.4 points and 6.1 assists to finish out the 2022-23 season, D’Lo signed a two-year $36 million extension. While Lakers fans wouldn’t agree that his contract was an underpay, it was refreshing to hear such backing from Beverley.

After all, Russell’s arrival was the main reason that Pat Bev became redundant in the Lakers’ lineup and traded. Clearly though, he harbors no ill intent towards the new Brooklyn Nets point guard.