“Y’all really put the fat face?! Put a different picture LOL”: Isaiah Thomas hilariously calls out SportsCenter for posting a chubby photo of him as he signs a 10-day contract with LAL

Isaiah Thomas hilariously called out SportsCenter for posting a rather “fat face” photo of him on Instagram as he signs with the Lakers on a 10-day contract.

Isaiah Thomas is one of the very few players who genuinely love the game. Being among the shortest players in the league, standing at only 5-foot-9, IT is the literal definition of “heart over height”. Without any doubt, Isaiah has had one of the most inspiring stories in the association.

The southpaw was the last (60th) pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, had a pretty good 3-year stint at Sacramento, got elected for 2 All-Star appearances, dropped MVP like numbers while leading Boston to the ECF before a gruesome hip injury caused the Celtics front office to trade him to Cleveland.

And ever since 2017, the former MVP finalist has been tossed around the league from Cleveland to LA to Denver to Washington and was even signed on a 10-day contract by New Orleans this past 2020-2021 season.

Anybody who had been following Isaiah knows that he is a straight-up bucket-getter. Right from his college days, where he averaged 16.4 points in three years, to the league, where he put up 28.9 points on 46.3/38/91 shooting splits during the best season of his 10-year-long career. This past offseason, Thomas was on a tear at the Pro-Am Games as well.

NBA Twitter reacts as SportsCenter puts up a chubby photo of Isaiah Thomas as he signs a 10-day contract with LAL

After a series of incredible performances at the Pro-Am Games and the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, Thomas was rewarded with a roster spot by the Grand Rapids Gold. After dropping 42 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 rebounds, IT proved he still has a lot of gas left in his tank, putting the NBA on notice.

It is LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers who are putting their faith in Thomas signing him on a 10-day contract as Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley enter COVID protocols.

Popular sports media channel – “SportsCenter” – posted a photo of Isaiah, who looked rather chubby in the same. Thomas jokingly demanded a different picture. The 32-year-old hilariously commented:

“The fat face??? Not ok y’all lol”

“Put a different pic LOL”

NBA Twitter blew up as soon the photo went viral.

IT on that Zion diet? — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) December 16, 2021

Why is he so chubby in this photo 😂 — Jerm (@IamJerm24) December 16, 2021

Why they make him look like Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys 3 😭😭😭 — Anthony Rincon (@Antoniodr) December 16, 2021

This will be IT’s second stint with the Lakers. Back in the 2017-2018 season, he played 17 games wearing the Purple & Gold and averaged a respectable 15.6 points, 5 assists, and 2.1 rebounds while playing only 26.8 minutes per game. Hopefully, Isaiah is well-utilized by Frank Vogel. If done so, he’ll surely play a huge role in helping LeBron and co. in winning games.