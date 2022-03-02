“Enough is enough! Put my name up there, man!”: Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley goes OFF on Twitter about his case for DPOY, after 114-129 win vs Warriors

Timberwolves star Patrick Beverley publicly announces his frustration over receiving no buzz for Defensive Player of the Year

Why is it that Patrick Beverley’s immense contributions to the Minnesota Timberwolves isn’t brought up NEARLY as much as it should? Heck, it frankly isn’t really brought up at all.

In 26.2 minutes per game this season, the man is averaging 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks, while shooting 40.4% from the field, and 34.0% from beyond the arc. Furthermore, the man is incredibly 5th in the entire NBA for charges drawn, and overall, the Timberwolves are now looking like a playoff team as well, as they stand 7th in the conference.

Given all of this, it really wouldn’t be a stretch for the man to be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year… except that he isn’t even close apparently.

In their latest leader board, NBA.com ranks Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, and Jaren Jackson Jr. as the three frontrunners for the award, from 1st to 3rd, in that order. The likes of Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert, Robert Williams III, Dejounte Murray, and Jarrett Allen immediately follow them on this list.

As we alluded to earlier, there is absolutely no mention of a certain Timberwolves guard defender. And apparently, after Minnesota’s win over the Golden State Warriors, he was absolutely sick of it.

Patrick Beverley speaks out on his case for Defensive Player of the Year, and why he needs to receive more buzz for the award

In the Timberwolves’ shocking 114-129 victory over Golden State, Patrick Beverley was absolutely instrumental, as he has been on countless occasions this season.

We won’t lie, he has had better nights on the offensive end, as he recorded just 10 points, on 33.3% from the field, and 28.6% from beyond the arc. On defense, however, the man was absolutely sensational, hounding the many shooters on the opposition. And in the end, that made all the difference to this victory.

After the game, Beverley was understandably feeling pretty darn confident in his case for DPOY. And so, here is what he tweeted out after the final buzzer.

Enough is enough. Average a block and a steal a game. Top 5 in charges taken. Playoff Team this year. And still no credit for DPOY. 🤦🏾‍♂️ DEVIL 👿 IS A LIE🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 2, 2022

Now, we don’t know if we’d take Pat Bev over the likes of Giannis, Bridges, or Draymond Green, so we can’t say that we think he’ll win it.

However, should he at least be mentioned on these lists? Absolutely.

