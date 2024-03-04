“Y’all Talking S**t”: Fans Point Out Shannon Sharpe’s Hip Replacement to Shut Down Trolls Ridiculing Him for Viral Video

Shannon Sharpe was recently trolled on X after he was videotaped walking into a store. Trolls on the internet saw something in the way Sharpe stepped out of his car and his gait walking toward the store. The trolling and mockery of Sharpe’s unconventional walk continued for a good few hours before some fans decided to put things in perspective.

Sharpe is an NFL veteran and a three-time Super Bowl Champion at that. By the age of 55, he has had to go through several injuries and surgeries because of his career. Popular media outlet Daily Loud posted the clip of Sharpe that was going viral. In the clip, Sharpe could be seen walking in a manner that was deemed as ‘feminine’ by many trolls.

Although it is understandable for an ex-football player or anyone at the age of 55 to have physical health issues, some people just decided to troll regardless. One fan responded to all the trolls by saying that people are trolling Sharpe just because they don’t like him. He wrote, “Double hip surgery, multiple knee & ankle surgeries but because his personality loud and y’all don’t like him, y’all talking s**t lol.” The 55-year-old is loved and respected by his fans who often refer to him as ‘Unc’.

Unfortunately for some people, getting a few clicks is more important, even if it comes at the cost of hurting someone. Thankfully, Sharpe’s fans took over the whole trend to wipe the slate clean with facts. Some of the most notable responses against the trolls can be seen below:

Shannon Sharpe’s troubled relationship with injuries

Most athletes suffer some serious injuries in their careers. It’s just a part of an athlete’s life. Unc is no different because he has had a string of injuries throughout his Hall of Fame career. In 2022, he went through a hip replacement surgery, sharing the news with his fans on social media. Although it’s a painful procedure, Sharpe expressed his happiness over the fact that he would get his active life back with this.

In 1994, he suffered a tragic neck injury that many people thought would be the end of his career. Surprisingly, he managed to make a comeback and played for another 9 years. He had another serious injury during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXXIII when the helmet of Eugene Robinson bumped in his knee. The intensity was such that he was ruled out of the game. For someone who has been through so much physical agony, Sharpe doesn’t deserve to be trolled for the way he walks. He should be respected for being a bonafide legend of the game.