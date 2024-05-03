CJ Stroud Brutally Mocks Micah Parsons for His Big NBA Claims: “He’s a Cowboy, He’s Naturally Delusional”

Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud share a special bond, which was quite evident when the duo provided joint draft coverage for Bleacher Report. Videos of them discussing various topics are making circles on social media, most of which highlight their friendly competition. However, one such moment took center stage when Stroud and Parsons debated their hypothetical performance in the NBA, leading to the Texans QB humorously roasting Micah.

Advertisement

Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys star defender and a fine athlete, boldly claimed he would average 20 points in a basketball game. In contrast, CJ Stroud, who held the Houston Texans fort high in his rookie year, humorously admitted that he would be content with hitting either a two-pointer or a three-pointer, making fun of Parsons’ self-proclaimed shooting skills along the way.

Parsons fired back, saying, “He calls himself a shooter?” However, Stroud couldn’t resist delivering a final blow by playfully remarking,

“He’s a Cowboy. He’s naturally delusional.”

Though the war of words was won by Stroud, Micah Parsons’ claims weren’t just a figment of imagination. The Cowboys defender showcased his basketball skills during the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star game, leaving a lasting impression with 37 points and the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP title. But CJ Stroud wasn’t as easy to impress, despite Parsons’ aggressive dunks and downhill drives.

CJ Stroud Skeptical of Micah Parsons’ Basketball Prowess

In a recent IG post, CJ Stroud didn’t hold back from teasing his friend and fellow NFL star, Micah Parsons. Sharing a photo from their recent attendance in Philadelphia before the same NBA All-Star Celebrity game at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 16, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Stroud reacted to Parsons’ claims.

“(Micah) said he will beat AI 1v1 and average 15 in NBA,” wrote Stoud, adding context. He then added his playful jab, quipping, “Micah being delusional per usual.”

During the game, CJ Stroud, who was a school basketball standout in Rancho Cucamonga, California, earned 31 points and nine rebounds. Parsons, on the contrary, stole the show with his stellar performance. Standing strong on his claim, the Dallas Cowboys star scored 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, leading Team Shannon to victory.

The final verdict had Team Shannon (Sharpe) rule over Team Stephen A. (Smith) with a 100-91 victory, as Parsons, who emerged as a star, celebrated the win with a “I told yall ima automatic double-double!!” on his social media.