Mercedes Could Receive Special Exemption From the FIA for Their Prodigious Talent

Mercedes have reportedly requested a special exemption from the FIA to permit their prodigious talent, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, to begin competing in F1 before he turns 18. As per the FIA’s rules and regulations, all drivers need to be 18 before they can compete in F1.

However, F1 presenter Will Buxton has now revealed that Mercedes have requested a “special dispensation“. If the FIA were to approve the same, Mercedes or any other side could sign 17-year-old Antonelli as early as this season.

Similarly to Buxton, even F1 expert Joe Saward earlier claimed that Mercedes are hoping to provide Antonelli with some sort of experience in F1 as soon as possible as they consider the Italian as a potential replacement for the outgoing Lewis Hamilton. As per Saward, Mercedes could loan out Antonelli to Williams to achieve the same.

In his Green Notebook, Saward wrote, “Antonelli could be loaned out to Williams, which is looking for a driver right now“. The British expert believes that Williams are keen to replace Logan Sargeant who continues to underperform despite racing in his second season this year.

“Logan Sargeant would get to race in front of his home crowd in Miami before being let go. This might all sound brutal, but F1 is about excellence – Top Gun, the elite, the best of the best. And Sargeant has had plenty of chances“, explained Saward.

How will Mercedes benefit if they loan out Andrea Kimi Antonelli to Williams?

Ever since Lewis Hamilton confirmed that he will not race for Mercedes from 2025 onwards, speculations have been rampant about who would replace the seven-time world champion at Brackley. One name that has often emerged is Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

However, according to Toto Wolff, Mercedes needs to be patient with the 17-year-old. While the Austrian is confident that Antonelli will make it to F1 at some point, he is hesitant to place the Italian directly into the Mercedes seat in 2025.

Hence, Wolff is keen to see Antonelli develop. Since Williams receives their engines from Mercedes, Wolff can help Antonelli secure a race seat with the Grove-based outfit for the rest of the 2024 campaign by potentially having them sign the 17-year-old and replace the underperforming Logan Sargeant.

If Antonelli does get to drive with Williams for the rest of the 2024 season, Wolff and co can monitor his performances. Doing so will help Mercedes decide if Antonelli is ready to jump into their car in the 2025 season or not.