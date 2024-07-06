“Yeah Andre, F*** You!”: Andre Iguodala Narrated Klay Thompson’s Favorite Moment in His Book ‘The Sixth Man’

Klay Thompson is now a Dallas Maverick, a harsh reality that Warriors fans worldwide are having a hard time digesting. With Thompson departing, fans have been recalling the best moments that the franchise’s veteran shooting guard spent with the Dubs dynasty. Recently, a Mavs fan page unearthed such an endearing Klay Thompson moment, which was also hilarious at the same time.

Advertisement

The resurfaced story is from Andre Iguodala’s 2019 memoir “The Sixth Man”, where the 2015 Finals MVP revealed what Klay Thompson himself considered his favorite moment in all his days with the San Francisco team.

Thompson was drafted by the Golden State Warriors back in 2011 with the 11th pick on the night. Iguodala joined the Warriors in 2013, with him and Klay remaining teammates till 2021[ Iggy did have two small stints with the Grizzlies and the Heat in the 2019-2020 season].

But for a duo that spent almost a decade together, they are bound to have some fond memories. In his book, Iggy revealed what transpired during a team-building session in 2018, where each GSW player had to describe their favorite moment as a Dubs player.

The exercise was intended to make the players understand how the feelings of success changed their body language. But when it was Klay’s turn, Iguodala confessed that he thought the 34-year-old would name his 37-point quarter against Sacramento as his favorite moment. But that wasn’t the case.

On the contrary, Klay gave a hilarious answer. Iguodala’s book notes,

“When Klay’s turn came…he said, ‘My best moment was one night I caught a pass and I was like 50 feet from the basket and I was about to shoot it. And all of a sudden, I hear Andre being like, ‘What the f—, Klay? You’re fifty feet out.’ And I thought about it for a second and shot it anyway. It went in, and I was like, ‘Yeah, Andre, f— you.'”

“We all had a good laugh about that. I was like, ‘Wow, really dog? That was your best moment?'” the testimony added.

A funny Klay story from Andre Iguodala’s book @kevkashi_ pic.twitter.com/OxKAlRvbwG — Mavs Film Room (@MavsFilmRoom) July 5, 2024

While Thompson’s response is hilarious, it also points to how his stubborn/risk-taking attitude has made him a champion. But as fans, we can all agree that Klay has far too many highlights as a Warrior to choose from.

For example, Klay’s 37 points in a single quarter is just one instance where Thompson showcased his shooting prowess. The veteran guard also holds the record for most three-pointers in a game [14] and is tied with Stephen Curry for the most in a playoff run with 98 made threes.

But the moment Klay recounted really prompted everyone on the team to have a good chuckle.