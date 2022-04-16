“Yeah Frank Vogel was done dirty, don’t waste your time with the Lakers”: Shaquille O’Neal gives an insight into the self-centered nature of the franchise

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal slams the LA Lakers for firing head coach Frank Vogel in an unprofessional and disrespectful way.

Troubles continue to mount for the LA Lakers post their disastrous outing this season. Under a lot of heat, the Lakers are staring at a tense off-season. Considered to win the chip at one time, the Lakers failed to make the postseason.

LeBron James and co were under scrutiny from the very tip-off of the first game, considering the moves they made in the off-season. Unfortunately, nothing worked for the Lakers, barring LBJ’s phenomenal season. The Jeanie Buss team was sixteen games below +500.

A misfit Russell Westbrook, an injury-prone Anthony Davis, Covid protocols, a veteran roster, and poor defense were some reasons why the Lakers failed. In what many believe, James was the architect behind the construction of the current roster going against the wishes of GM Rob Pelinka.

The recent firing of head coach Frank Vogel has earned the iconic franchise a bad reputation, with Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal criticizing the front office.

Shaquille O’Neal slams the Lakers for mistreating head coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel coached the Lakers for three seasons, bringing LA their seventeenth championship in the 2020 Orlando Bubble. Nevertheless, his last two seasons with the Lakers were disappointing, courtesy of health and injuries to its superstar duo of James and Davis.

In the three seasons that he coached the Lakers, Vogel had a 127-98 regular-season record and was 18-9 in the playoffs. However, the 2021-22 season was the last nail in the coffin, with the Lakers failing to make the postseason.

However, Vogel’s removal process was embarrassing to say the least. The 48-year-old was removed from his coaching job as soon as the last regular-season game against the Nuggets ended. Vogel learned about this development via media, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeting about it.

The Lakers are so damn DISRESPECTFUL!!! The way that they fired Frank Vogel is disturbing to me. Jerry West had to find out that his season tickets were revoked through a damn text message. Carry the hell on.. #Swagu&Perk pic.twitter.com/2ocXdZwRAf — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 12, 2022

As the Lakers continue to face criticism for their handling of the Vogel situation, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal shed some light on the matter, saying the following.

“Yeah, he was done dirty ’cause that’s how I heard I was getting traded,” said O’Neal before explaining how he felt disrespected by the Lakers during his playing days.”

The Diesel even requested the potential candidates for the Lakers coaching job not to waste their time. According to the former Lakers MVP, Vogel should have resigned before getting fired.

Having faced a similar situation during his time, Shaq pointed out the toxic culture present in the organization.