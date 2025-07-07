Years After Debunking Andre Iguodala’s ‘Doesn’t Lift’ Claims, Kevin Durant Opens Up About Training Following His Achilles Rupture

January 4, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with forward Andre Iguodala (9) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. | Credits- Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In what was arguably the defining moment of the 2019 NBA Finals, Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon in Game 5, an injury many believe crushed the Golden State Warriors’ hopes of completing the three-peat. It was a gut-wrenching blow that sidelined Durant for the entire 2019–20 season. For most, it was a heartbreaking moment. But not everyone simply chalked it up to bad luck. Some critics floated theories about what led to the injury, and one of them was his former teammate, Andre Iguodala.

Advertisement

Durant had suffered what appeared to be a minor calf injury during the Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets, but made himself available for Game 5 of the Finals in what was a major risk. That gamble came crashing down when he tried to back down Serge Ibaka near the top of the key. KD heard a sudden “pop” and immediately clutched his leg before collapsing to the floor.

Iguodala, a while later, cited Durant’s overall strength and fitness as a contributing factor to either the injury or its severity. The 2015 Finals MVP had made this comment years ago in a podcast, but Durant, during a recent interaction on X (formerly Twitter), once again addressed it.

Iggy wasn’t harsh. He just pointed out what he felt KD lacked. “His only flaw is he won’t lift weights,” the Golden State legend said. “But if you watch him work out, it’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen.”

Durant wasn’t too happy and fired back, writing on X, “Now I don’t lift weights, aight man….. these boys say anything on these podcasts.” KD rarely, if ever, allows false narratives to linger, especially about his training habits. People point to his slim build, but his playoff durability consistently defies the stereotype.

Now, recently, Durant, who continues to address the aftermath, revealed how his training has evolved since that horrific injury. When a fan asked him what changes helped him stay productive offensively, he replied with just six words. “More intentional in the weight room.”

I’m more intentional in the weight room — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 6, 2025

That answer carried weight (pun intended) and brought to light a viral moment where KD’s dedication to lifting was questioned.

After surgery, Durant returned to the game with elite shooting splits. The weight room myth never matched his production. Now 36, Durant still plays at an All-NBA level in his 17th season. He reshaped his regimen after the Achilles injury, whether people believe it or not. Podcast guests might talk, but KD stays ready, especially on X.