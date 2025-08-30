Steph Curry Chooses Best Golfer Among Teammates, Jokes About Draymond Green’s Golf Swing

Stephen Curry hits the ball on the green surrounded by spectators during the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am at the Muirfield Village Golf Club on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio.

Whenever one thinks about the best golfers among the current NBA players, Steph Curry is always on everyone’s minds, and for good reason. The 4x NBA Champ and the greatest shooter of all time has time and again proven his excellence on the golf course. From winning the 2023 ACC Championship to his very viral hole-in-one clip, we have all seen how good Curry is.

Recently, Steph hosted his sixth annual Eat. Learn. Play. fundraiser event at Stanford Golf Course. The event was a huge success, attended by his former teammate Andre Iguodala and former NFL stars Peyton Manning and Steve Young. There, he spoke to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Johnson asked Steph about Ayesha Curry’s recent comments, his trip to China, and then shifted to the theme of the event, and then asked him a burning golf question. Tommy Fleetwood recently secured his maiden PGA Tour victory at East Lake. Johnson asked Steph, “Were you team Tommy Fleetwood when it came to winning the tour championship?”

Curry responded, “I’m not just saying this now because he won our group text, the golf group text. So we’re huge. You know, Tommy fans have always been love seeing him get over the hump. And it’s kind of a good warm up for the Ryder Cup coming up at the end of September. I’m excited to watch. Obviously, I’m Team USA on that front.”

Johnson then asked Steph a question that put him in a tight spot. “Past or present teammate, who’s the best golfer that you’ve played with when it comes to the Warriors? Who’s the one guy you’re still trying to get out here on the wings?”

Curry didn’t have to think much before coming up with two names who are the best golfers – Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson. However, it was making the choice that was the hard part for him.

“Either Andre or Klay are going to be mad at which one I choose. I’d say I saw a play with Andre recently. I saw his game. I have to go to Andre. He’s probably the best that I’ve played with. Pat Spencer might be number two.”

Considering how Andre was at Steph’s event, makes sense why he chose him. However, putting Pat Spencer above Klay might sting his Splash Brother a bit. Klay has been working on his golf game this summer, and we have video evidence of him taking his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, to the course with him as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Curry then answered the second part of the question, naming Draymond Green as the teammate he’d love to bring out to the course.

“He gets out here a good amount. He’s on vacation. He sent me a picture of him playing, and I’ll use playing generously. But he’s out here. So he gets it. He understands that he’s just staying patient on the actual getting better at it. Get out here, Dre.”

Beyond teammates, Curry wouldn’t mind teeing it up with LeBron James, whose swing has gone viral in recent weeks. As golf’s unofficial NBA ambassador, Steph continues to bridge the two worlds, and keeps his Warriors teammates humble in the process.