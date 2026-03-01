Steph Curry Calls His Knee Injury A “Weird One” As He Ramps Up His Warriors Return

When Stephen Curry sat out the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 26 due to a knee issue, little did anyone know how serious it would eventually prove to be. Well, it has been bad enough to affect the playoff chances of the Warriors.

Golden State has played 12 games without Steph since then, and there is still no news as to when he might be back on the court. It didn’t help that Curry decided to turn up for the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 30, which seemed to have made things worse. The 4-time NBA champion, who couldn’t even finish the game.

Curry is suffering from a right patellofemoral pain syndrome, more commonly known as the Runner’s Knee. The 37-year-old, who has had more than his fair share of injuries during his career, insists that this time the recovery has been a lot trickier.

Curry, who was present courtside during Golden State’s loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday night, provided an update on his injury and the recovery timeline. “I’m feeling better. This is a weird one,” he began.

“It’s kind of unpredictable how it’ll heal, but every day since All-Star weekend has been progress, and that’s all I could ask for, and hopefully I’m back out soon. It’s gonna be a little longer, but like I said right now with this one, it’s just about can each day, can you stack good days, and I’ve done that,” Curry told reporters.

The truth is that the Warriors had been struggling long before Curry was injured. The team was looking disjointed both on and off the court to the point where Warriors veteran Draymond Green had a falling out with head coach Steve Kerr on national television.

While that matter got solved rather quickly, the Warriors were then dealt a serious hit when Jimmy Butler was ruled out for the rest of the season. Butler tore his right ACL in the 3rd quarter of their 135-112 win over the Miami Heat on January 19.

Everyone knows that the Warriors’ dynasty is in its twilight years. But the way things have unravelled for them this season has been shocking. They are currently placed 8th in the Western Conference with 31 wins and 29 losses. Their chances of making it to the playoffs continue to dwindle with each loss and each game without Curry.

However, the Chef is hopeful of a playoff spot. “Hopefully they can unleash me on the court soon and get back out there sooner than later,” he said.

“I haven’t gotten on the court yet but just trying to stay in shape, strengthen everything else around my body knowing that at this stage, once you get back it’s kind of a full sprint to the playoffs,” added Curry.

Though he can’t wait to get back, the 2-time MVP also knows the cost of rushing in too early. “Once I get back on the court, it is a little bit of a pain tolerance thing, but it’s just something that you don’t want to have lingering because it can get worse,” Curry cautiously added.

Hopefully, Curry can recover in time for the playoffs. That is, of course, if Green and team can push the Warriors through. However, at this point, it is increasingly looking less likely that they will make it.