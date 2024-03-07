“Dr.J and Larry Bird Passed Something Down to Me”: Michael Jordan’s Teammate Describes Bulls Legend’s Basketball Knowledge

Michael Jordan was a student of the game and applied what he learned in the most precise manner. Thus, those who molded their games under his watch were often left overwhelmed by his knowledge. Jamal Mashburn, who made his first All-Star game in 2003, revealed the scope of Jordan’s knowledge. As the then 31-year-old Forward talked to MJ, he understood how little he knew about the game, something that was only emphasized on more when he played a 1v1 game against the Bulls legend.

Mashburn touched upon his insightful conversation with Air Jordan during an appearance on JJ Redick’s Old Man and the Three podcast. In a clip shared by the podcast’s official X handle, the 2003 All-Star highlights his conversations with Michael Jordan.

“I always knew Michael Jordan was great but when I chatted with him, he was able to break down my game, analytically”, stated Jamal Mashburn

The former Hornets Forward then shared how Jordan told him about his tendency to drive left 80% of the time. Jordan advised the “Monster Mash” to drive to the right at least “two to three times” in the game. Then Mashburn narrated how Michael Jordan shared what his predecessors Larry Bird and Julius Erving taught him.



“He[Michael Jordan] said,”Dr. J and Larry Bird passed something down to me, to play the game within the game. In the game sometimes, I’m not just going to score, it’s how I am going to score. So Jamal, if you are going right two or three times in the game, and you make a pull-up jump shot or a right-hand layup or whatever it is, you’re balancing out the game. You are keeping the defense off balance,” Jamal Mashburn recalled Michael Jordan’s advice

Jordan clearly actively looked at not only his opponents but his own teammates as well, looking for the chinks in their games’ armor. Such obsession is rare, even in those who love the game from the bottom of their heart. Really, since Michael Jordan, there has only been one person who has truly replicated the same mentality as him.

Mashburn would later go on to also point out Jordan’s tendency to engage in such conversations during every All-Star game. He’d detail the tendencies of a player and then also provide solutions to better the game. This was clear in the case of Kobe Bryant who wanted to be a carbon copy of the Bulls legend.

Kobe Bryant is a prime example of imbibing Michael Jordan’s values

Like MJ absorbed the teachings of Dr. J and Larry Legend, Kobe Bryant also followed suit. In fact, Mamba learned from the NBA icon himself. On December 17, 1997, Jordan’s Bulls and a Shaq-less Lakers collided during Kobe Bryant’s sophomore season. During the game, the duel between MJ and Mamba took all the limelight with their respective performances. Apart from that, much to the pleasure of many, Jordan was also actively imparting his knowledge to the rising superstar mid-game. He taught Bryant how to not just feel the defense with his upper body but with his legs too.

In the post-game interview, when asked about his interactions, Jordan revealed that he had no problem sharing his knowledge. He stated, “I think that enhances his basketball skills. Someone did that for me, and certainly, I am not against giving him any kind of hints about his game if he asked.”

Even when Bryant used his extraordinary talent to help the Lakers win three championships with Shaq, Jordan kept supplying Bryant with hooping knowledge. In a 2015 NBA segment about Jordan and Kobe chatting during the 2003 All-Star Game, Kobe Bryant revealed how they both knew certain players that they could intimidate.

They’d use that intimidation to get the mental edge over the opposition. Thus, the shared knowledge between the two also reflected their mental make-up. Their interactions during the 2003 All-Star game showcase their close bond as peers and also their willingness to engage with each other.