Years Before Spewing Hate on Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Was MJ’s 1st Choice While Drafting All-Time Starting 5: “I Got No Chance at Losing”

Mar 30, 1995; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (45) talks with forward Scottie Pippen (33) after a timeout from the game against the Boston Celtics at Chicago Stadium. The Bulls beat the Celtics 100-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen formed one of the best duos the NBA has ever seen. Affectionately referred to as Batman and Robin, Jordan and Pippen took the league by storm. Their bond and understanding helped the Chicago Bulls win six championships out of ten in the 1990s. A phenomenal duo to say the least, but one that does not seem to see eye-to-eye anymore. To the point, where Pippen is now publically blasting his former teammate relentlessly. However, just a few years ago, MJ revealed in a YouTube video for 2K, that Scottie would be his first pick for an all-time starting five.

Things between Pippen and Jordan started to go south following the release of The Last Dance docuseries. Scottie was particularly upset about his portrayal in the documentary and blamed His Airness for the same. Since then, he has never missed a chance to take a shot at Michael, even going so far as to claim he is a “horrible” player. Just one among a host of other insults.

Michael Jordan picked Scottie Pippen first overall for his all-time starting five

As things stand, the relationship between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen has gone sour. The two former Chicago Bulls teammates are pretty much at each other’s throats right now. And, from the looks of it, their friendship seems beyond repairable at this point. However, it wasn’t always like this.

Years prior, Scottie was MJ’s main man when it came to selecting an all-time starting five. In a video promoting NBA 2k14 a decade ago, Jordan was asked to select a pickup team. While he did have to think about it, His Airness finally settled on Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Scottie Pippen.

A superb team, one that he believes he cannot lose with. However, the best part is that of all the players he could have selected, across all the eras and timelines, Scottie was the player he selected first overall. A pick he made without a hint of doubt in his voice.

“In a pickup game…who would I pick up? What five guys would I pick up to make sure I hold onto the basketball? Scottie Pippen for sure, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and Hakeem Olajuwon. And I got no chance of losing…none at all!”

Jordan certainly had it right when he boldly claimed his team would never lose. But, given all that has happened, Scottie’s presence on that team is now doubtful.

MJ would have willingly paid Scottie Pippen $72 million if he was running the Bulls

A few months before the actual “Last Dance” back during the 1997-1998 season, things weren’t exactly peachy in Chicago. Scottie Pippen was in the midst of a highly publicized contract dispute with the Bulls. Back then, Scottie was earning a measly $2.7 million per year over the course of seven years.

However, while the Bulls were hesitant about giving him a new contract, Jordan was more than ready. He even suggested giving Scottie a huge $72 million raise.

It’s clear to see that their bond back in the day was incredibly strong. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said today. Hopefully, a time comes when they can set their differences aside and go back to being good friends.