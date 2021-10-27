“Derrick Rose and not Kawhi Leonard was NBA’s original Terminator”: A clip shows the Bulls MVP showing no interest in standing alongside LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard

Former Bulls player Derrick Rose showed no enthusiasm during the 2012 NBA All-Star introduction as he stood besides LeBron James, Dwight Howard, and Carmelo Anthony. The Bulls point guard was the NBA’s first Terminator before Kawhi Leonard.

Derrick Rose was arguably one of the most athletic point guards in the history of the NBA. However, injuries got the better of him, robbing him of his prime. Nobody can forget D-Roses’ 2010-11 MVP season. The Bulls guard averaged 25 PPG on a 44.5% shooting from the field.

Rose was an assassin on the court, displaying impeccable athleticism. The NBA’s youngest MVP had made the Bulls relevant again post the Michael Jordan era. D-Rose would let his game do all the talking, never displaying his emotions on the hardwood, something similar to Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard.

The Internet never spares a moment to troll Kawhi for his cold demeanor both on and off the court. However, many don’t know that D-Rose exhibited similar behavior but escaped due to the absence of social media at the time.

Also read: “Ja Morant looks like prime Derrick Rose to me!”: Paul George heaps some incredible praise onto the Grizzlies star after his 29 point showing vs the Clippers

One such example being the introduction of the eastern conference starters during the 2012 NBA All-Star Weekend. Rose seemed rather indifferent with the grand entrance that had LeBron James and Dwight Howard all pumped.

Derrick Rose was Kawhi before Kawhi.

The 2012 NBA All-Star Weekend was held at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. D-Rose was coming off his MVP season was named a starter in the eastern conference. Unfortunately, the west defeated the east, 152-149. Kevin Durant was named All-Star MVP.

Though it’s been nine years since then, a Twitter user recently pointed out a hilarious moment, yet to receive its due. The moment involved D-Rose exhibiting Kawhi-like qualities.

D-Rose was Kawhi before Kawhi pic.twitter.com/82DPKdIh5F — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) September 26, 2021

😂 derrick from Chicago. He know them dudes up there jumping around and smiling and shit look like goofies. Doing way too much. No cap these other cities and states be weird asl. Its a reason Chicago has influenced the way our generation moves more than any other city. — Jhaylin Benson (@GOTHBOI_JAY) September 26, 2021

His reaction made them all look so corny. Bruh just looked at em like “yall boys doin too much” 😂 pic.twitter.com/BW1ISrCg1c — Real (@ethono_) September 26, 2021

I knew I seen that mood somewhere😂 pic.twitter.com/swg7xLWtTP — 🧠Sheldon Cooper Evil Twin🦹🏾‍♂️ (@718_Dre) September 26, 2021

Tim duncan was d rose before d rose was kawhi.

So tim Duncan is tier 1 — Singh Anmol (@anmolsingh2233) September 26, 2021

he quiet cz he’s cool guy not like kawhi he’s awkward guy — Rembrandt (@CreepyAries) September 26, 2021

DRose from the streets of chi lmao he ain’t bout that goofy shit — ac (@yung_grogu) September 26, 2021

Basically Kawhi and DRose are unhappy millionaires — Apexual Sexual (@TheyHateRee) September 26, 2021

I realized once DRose retires, we will never hear from him or see him again — ً (@kumingaga) September 26, 2021

Also read: “De’Aaron Fox is the fastest player on NBA 2K22 followed by Russell Westbrook”: Former MVPs LeBron James and Derrick Rose make it to the top 20

In conclusion, both D-Rose and Kawhi let their game speak for themselves. Both Rose and Kawhi have multiple All-Star appearances and have been MVPs. The two superstars also have All-NBA First team selections to their credit.